Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
Alberts in letter to fans: Huskers will find coach who 'shares the values of the people of this great state'
Nebraska faithful heard Trev Alberts' reasoning for the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday, as well as what to expect as he looks for the next permanent head coach. As his team gets ready for a national TV game against Oklahoma this weekend, the Husker athletics director sent out a letter on Monday to season-ticket holders.
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach
Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
'That was a major setback,' Frost says as scrutiny builds
Scott Frost has avoided the outside noise, he said, but sometimes you assume it is impossible to miss. Such was the case in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the boiling point seemed to arrive with many with the Huskers now 1-2 on this young season and 16-31 in the Frost era.
UNL chancellor offers thoughts on decision to fire Frost
University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green offered his thoughts Sunday afternoon about the decision to move on from Scott Frost as the head football coach. "Today's decision by AD Trev Alberts to change the leadership of the Husker football program was a very difficult one, but is the right decision for Nebraska Athletics, our student-athletes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln," Green said in a statement.
Rudy's Live Thread: Nebraska Week
Norman, Okla. - After a sluggish start to the second game of the Brent Venables era in Norman, the Oklahoma Sooners finished strong on Saturday by scoring 33 unanswered points to knock off the Kent State Golden Flashes, 33-3. I am once again at Rudy's off Highway 9 in Norman for the Huddle at 7 PM and SoonerSportsTalk at 8 PM providing live updates for your reading.
