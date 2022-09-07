ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

FOX Reno

Heavy smoke from Mosquito Fire rolling into northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reminding the public of heavy smoke rolling in from the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday night on Sept. 9. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says they have been receiving multiple reports of heavy smoke in the areas of Verdi and mogul. TMFR asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 as it is smoke from the Mosquito Fire settling in.
VERDI, NV
FOX Reno

Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

UPS in Reno looking to hire hundreds of seasonal workers

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPS in Reno is looking to hire roughly 400 workers this holiday season. The shipping giant rolled out a new digital-first hiring process which means no interviews and a job offer for most roles in as little as 25 minutes. UPS...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Outdoor shooting range causes brush fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department is working on scene of a brush fire in in the hills just east of Belmar Drive in Sparks Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is estimated to be at least eight to ten acres but forward progress was stopped.
SPARKS, NV

