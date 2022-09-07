ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 5 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Booth told KFOR that a man’s body was found lying in a rural area east of Shawnee around 1 a.m.

“We are investigating it as a homicide as we do in all cases when a deceased person is found,” said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie.

Someone driving by saw the victim and called for help.

“If they see somebody laying in the roadway, we [will] want them to call us so we could check it out,” said Undersheriff Dinwiddie.

Residents who live nearby, too afraid to go on camera, say the area is popular with people wanting to fish.

For nine hours, the sheriff’s deputies blocked the area near East MacArthur Street and Crosslin Road, collecting evidence.

“It’s been a long night for everybody,” said Undersheriff Dinwiddie. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

The man has not yet been identified. If you have any information, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727.

