Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
AINsight: Five Leases Power Bizjet Deals
Business aircraft buyers regularly miss out on the potential tax, financial, and other advantages of leasing as an alternative to cash or financed purchases. Some owners may not know they need to lease their aircraft to comply with FARs, while others shun leasing as unnecessary or burdensome. Yet many first-time...
Aviation International News
Toronto Pearson Airport To Impose Evening Bizav Limits
Toronto’s airport authority has issued a warning that evening slots into Toronto Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) may be limited this fall due to a reconstruction project on Runway 06L/24R and resulting system capacity issues. According to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), variable hourly limits will be imposed in...
Aviation International News
North American Bizav Ops Dip for Second Month in a Row
Business aircraft flight activity in North America inched down year-over-year by 0.9 percent in August, marking the second month in a row where there was a softening of operations, according to the latest TraqPak Global Aircraft Activity report from Argus International. European operations were also down last month by 1.5 percent from a year ago, more than forecast. Despite this ebbing, global activity marked an increase of 1.8 percent in August, driven by a resurgence in other markets.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Preps for Scale-up in Defense Business
Bombardier president and CEO Eric Martel underscored the company’s expansive plans for its defense segment in Wichita, estimating this week during the Aero Montreal International Aerospace Innovation Forum that it could become a $1 billion business. While the number was characterized as hypothetical, Bombardier has long had a special-mission...
Comments / 0