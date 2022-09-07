Business aircraft flight activity in North America inched down year-over-year by 0.9 percent in August, marking the second month in a row where there was a softening of operations, according to the latest TraqPak Global Aircraft Activity report from Argus International. European operations were also down last month by 1.5 percent from a year ago, more than forecast. Despite this ebbing, global activity marked an increase of 1.8 percent in August, driven by a resurgence in other markets.

