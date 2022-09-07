ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan

“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Brattleboro, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Society
Brattleboro, VT
Government
Brattleboro, VT
Education
City
Brattleboro, VT
VTDigger

Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont

Recent legislation in Vermont has placed climate goals into statute, provided opportunities for regional and municipal planners to influence energy siting, and established environmental justice as a statewide priority. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Con Hogan
VTDigger

Dorset Theatre Festival artistic director departs

(Dorset, VT – September 12, 2022) After 13 seasons as the artistic director of Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, Vermont, Dina Janis has resigned from her role this fall. The Festival’s Board of Trustees has announced current Producing Director Will Rucker as the company’s Interim Executive Producer.
DORSET, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy