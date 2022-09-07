Read full article on original website
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
"The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless," Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday.
Green Mountain Care Board's decisions on hospital budgets draw rebuke from UVM Health Network
After Green Mountain Care Board trimmed rate increases at two UVM Health Network hospitals, the network's president and CEO sharply criticized the actions.
Brattleboro officials preach but don't practice 'transparency' on EMS takeover
After a series of public records requests from VTDigger, local leaders have yet to release a single document about why the town dropped its emergency medical service provider of nearly 60 years — though a few clues have emerged.
Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont
Recent legislation in Vermont has placed climate goals into statute, provided opportunities for regional and municipal planners to influence energy siting, and established environmental justice as a statewide priority.
Downtown mixed-income housing development in Windsor gathers steam
The 30-unit building has already received federal tax credits which would fund more than half of the $12.6 million budget.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation.
YWP: Nurture the world, for it is all we have left
This week's Young Writers Project entry is by Ramona Spelman, 15, of Thetford Center. Photo by Mia Rush.
Dorset Theatre Festival artistic director departs
(Dorset, VT – September 12, 2022) After 13 seasons as the artistic director of Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, Vermont, Dina Janis has resigned from her role this fall. The Festival's Board of Trustees has announced current Producing Director Will Rucker as the company's Interim Executive Producer.
PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11
Free and open to the public, the event showcased various of military static displays, demonstrations, performances as well as a job fair at the South Burlington base.
