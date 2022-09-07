(Reuters) – Athletes will have the option to register as non-binary in the 2023 edition of the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said. “Non-binary athletes who have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window (Sept. 1, 2021 through Sept. 16, 2023) may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon,” BAA said in a statement on Monday.

