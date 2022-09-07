One of the more common concerns pet owners have as their dogs and cats age are changes in the appearance of their pets’ eyes. A cloudy appearance to lens in the center of the eye can stem from a couple of processes that need to be differentiated. One is a normal age-related change in the lens called lenticular sclerosis, and another would be a disease process leading to cataracts. Lenticular sclerosis refers to hardening of the lens that develops as dogs age. A normal lens has some flexibility that allows accommodation that facilitates focusing on objects up close and at a distance. When the lens hardens it will not change shape, and farsightedness, or difficulty seeing up close, can develop. Much older dogs can have some loss of vision up close and trouble in low light conditions, but this is a normal aging change and no treatment is generally needed. True cataracts are abnormal changes in the lens. They can be genetic in certain breeds or develop with age or a disease state. The most common developmental cause is diabetes from high blood sugar levels.

PETS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO