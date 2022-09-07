Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CNET
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CNET
Get Ready, iOS 16 Rolls Out Tomorrow. Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 is officially here. The new iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" event -- here's everything that was announced. Each iPhone 14 model comes with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software already installed, but the update will be available for other iPhones too. iOS 16 will be released on Monday, Sept. 12 to compatible iPhones.
CNET
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
All the 'New' iPhone 14 Features That Already Exist on Android
Apple touted a lot of firsts at its iPhone 14 event last week, but those "breakthroughs" come with a few key caveats. The iPhone faithful who are fully invested in Apple's ecosystem may be unaware that many of the features the company revealed with bated breath have existed on Android devices for years.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
CNET
4 Things to Know About iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Save Over $50 on This Stylish Marshall Smart Speaker
Most smart speakers have a simple if somewhat unexciting design that blends in with most homes' decor. But if you're looking for something with a little more character, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering $55 off this Marshall Uxbridge smart speaker with a classic, eye-catching look -- dropping the price down to just $165. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
CNET
Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents
These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Shop the Holiday Season's Top Toys, According to Amazon
Though we're not even technically into fall yet, it's worth thinking about who's on your gift list for the upcoming holiday season. If that includes buying for some kiddos in the family, you're going to want to make sure you're getting them something they'll actually like. Amazon is helping you find the right toy or game with its 2022 Toys We Love list. It's packed full of gift ideas for kids under two through the 12-plus age range, so there's bound to be something for every child in your life.
CNET
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
CNET
New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can
Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
CNET
American Express Business Cards
Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CNET
Nintendo Direct: Start Time, How to Watch and Games Coming to Switch This Winter
Nintendo will show off its winter lineup of games during a new Nintendo Direct on Tuesday. The Mario company plans for a 40-minute show featuring the titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, and possibly mobile games, during this upcoming winter period. Many of the upcoming games already have release dates,...
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
Peacock: What's Paywalled (Emmys), What's Free and What Else to Know
Peacock TV is NBCUniversal's US streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Monday, Peacock is the only place in the US to stream the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony live -- but only if you have one of the paid, premium subscriptions.
CNET
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot
On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
Comments / 0