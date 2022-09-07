Samantha Ryan Hemphill, known to her friends and family as Sam, 22, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after a long illness. Sam grew up, lived in, and loved Vermont, especially her home of Essex. Sam loved the outdoors and felt most alive and at peace amongst the rivers, lakes, mountains, and meadows of Vermont, no matter the season. Whether hiking, skiing, hammocking, or creating art, Sam enjoyed her time with gratitude, presence, and enthusiasm, often with her faithful dog Alva by her side. Sam filled her days with the people and activities that gave her joy- skiing at Smuggler’s Notch with her Mom, studying for her degree, hiking Honey Hollow, painting glass bottles, hammocking at Indian Brook, listening to her diverse play list with her Dad, practicing yoga on her patio, watching backyard movies at Grace’s house, adventuring with Emily, enjoying Montreal with Linna, playing games with her cousins, attending family gatherings, traveling with her brother and sister-in-law, watching movies with her sister, and baking homemade pop tarts for her close neighborhood family. Spending time with friends, neighbors, and family was central to Sam’s life. Sam packed so much living into her 22 years and lived her life with passion and purpose. Sam was a renaissance woman, a true scholar, deep thinker, conversationalist, artist, athlete, pianist, gymnast, volunteer, and mathematician. Truly, she was good at everything, yet humble, compassionate, and kind. A gifted engineer and recent posthumous graduate of Northeastern University, Sam hoped to combine her love for the environment with her skill as a civil engineer. Sam was also a talented artist. Throughout her life, art was a constant, most especially through her high school and college years. She explored many mediums- paint, watercolor, ink, fabric and more. Prolific, varied, intricate, and inspiring, her artwork was a source of joy, therapy, and mindfulness. Sam gifted her art freely an her family would like to share her art with the world in order to support protecting the environment and support families facing the burden of battling cancer.

ESSEX, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO