As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
Vermont business leaders: The right to choose is a moral and economic imperative
We have a chance to create lasting change here in Vermont and inspire change elsewhere by becoming the first in the nation to constitutionally ensure reproductive health care access. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont business leaders: The right to choose is a moral and economic imperative.
Green Mountain Care Board’s decisions on hospital budgets draw rebuke from UVM Health Network
After Green Mountain Care Board trimmed rate increases at two UVM Health Network hospitals, the network’s president and CEO sharply criticized the actions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Care Board’s decisions on hospital budgets draw rebuke from UVM Health Network.
Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building
The sale assures that the museum can remain at its Proctor location for the next century. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Marble Museum finds new owner for its building.
Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont
Recent legislation in Vermont has placed climate goals into statute, provided opportunities for regional and municipal planners to influence energy siting, and established environmental justice as a statewide priority. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont.
Jerry Diamond: Incompetence or merger for VSECU?
Is lack of staff the real reason for suspending new cannabis accounts or is it the proposed merger? Read the story on VTDigger here: Jerry Diamond: Incompetence or merger for VSECU?.
Samantha Ryan Hemphill, artist, student, athlete
Samantha Ryan Hemphill, known to her friends and family as Sam, 22, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after a long illness. Sam grew up, lived in, and loved Vermont, especially her home of Essex. Sam loved the outdoors and felt most alive and at peace amongst the rivers, lakes, mountains, and meadows of Vermont, no matter the season. Whether hiking, skiing, hammocking, or creating art, Sam enjoyed her time with gratitude, presence, and enthusiasm, often with her faithful dog Alva by her side. Sam filled her days with the people and activities that gave her joy- skiing at Smuggler’s Notch with her Mom, studying for her degree, hiking Honey Hollow, painting glass bottles, hammocking at Indian Brook, listening to her diverse play list with her Dad, practicing yoga on her patio, watching backyard movies at Grace’s house, adventuring with Emily, enjoying Montreal with Linna, playing games with her cousins, attending family gatherings, traveling with her brother and sister-in-law, watching movies with her sister, and baking homemade pop tarts for her close neighborhood family. Spending time with friends, neighbors, and family was central to Sam’s life. Sam packed so much living into her 22 years and lived her life with passion and purpose. Sam was a renaissance woman, a true scholar, deep thinker, conversationalist, artist, athlete, pianist, gymnast, volunteer, and mathematician. Truly, she was good at everything, yet humble, compassionate, and kind. A gifted engineer and recent posthumous graduate of Northeastern University, Sam hoped to combine her love for the environment with her skill as a civil engineer. Sam was also a talented artist. Throughout her life, art was a constant, most especially through her high school and college years. She explored many mediums- paint, watercolor, ink, fabric and more. Prolific, varied, intricate, and inspiring, her artwork was a source of joy, therapy, and mindfulness. Sam gifted her art freely an her family would like to share her art with the world in order to support protecting the environment and support families facing the burden of battling cancer.
Vermont Warden Service investigate hunting-related shooting in Huntington
Game wardens and police are investigating a hunting-related shooting that occurred on private land in Huntington on Saturday. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call placed by a hunter on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11
Free and open to the public, the event showcased various of military static displays, demonstrations, performances as well as a job fair at the South Burlington base. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11.
Antique tractors pull in admirers at Randolph Farmers Market
While phones, video games and virtual reality goggles may be the preferred form of entertainment for many these days, plain mechanical machinery can still hold allure, at least if the kids at the farmers market are any indication. Read the story on VTDigger here: Antique tractors pull in admirers at Randolph Farmers Market.
Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son
A Hardwick man accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at two Vermont State Police troopers to keep them from arresting his son pleaded guilty to three felony charges in exchange for 90 days in jail. Over the objections of the troopers involved in the incident, Judge Justin Jiron agreed to accept the plea […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son.
Three hospitalized in crash with wrong-way driver on I-89
Three people were hospitalized after a driver traveled the wrong way on Interstate 89 Sunday night, according to Vermont State Police. At the scene of the crash, emergency responders pulled an unconscious person from a car that was on fire, police said in a press release. Troopers received calls at...
Bristol man dies in ATV crash
Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was pronounced dead Sunday evening after his ATV overturned and landed on him, according to state police. The single-ATV crash occurred in the woods near Colin Drive and Cove Road in Bristol. Police investigators said White was driving his ATV up a hill to mark a trail for hunting.
