Burlington, VT

VTDigger

As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan

“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont

Recent legislation in Vermont has placed climate goals into statute, provided opportunities for regional and municipal planners to influence energy siting, and established environmental justice as a statewide priority. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Samantha Ryan Hemphill, artist, student, athlete

Samantha Ryan Hemphill, known to her friends and family as Sam, 22, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after a long illness. Sam grew up, lived in, and loved Vermont, especially her home of Essex. Sam loved the outdoors and felt most alive and at peace amongst the rivers, lakes, mountains, and meadows of Vermont, no matter the season. Whether hiking, skiing, hammocking, or creating art, Sam enjoyed her time with gratitude, presence, and enthusiasm, often with her faithful dog Alva by her side. Sam filled her days with the people and activities that gave her joy- skiing at Smuggler’s Notch with her Mom, studying for her degree, hiking Honey Hollow, painting glass bottles, hammocking at Indian Brook, listening to her diverse play list with her Dad, practicing yoga on her patio, watching backyard movies at Grace’s house, adventuring with Emily, enjoying Montreal with Linna, playing games with her cousins, attending family gatherings, traveling with her brother and sister-in-law, watching movies with her sister, and baking homemade pop tarts for her close neighborhood family. Spending time with friends, neighbors, and family was central to Sam’s life. Sam packed so much living into her 22 years and lived her life with passion and purpose. Sam was a renaissance woman, a true scholar, deep thinker, conversationalist, artist, athlete, pianist, gymnast, volunteer, and mathematician. Truly, she was good at everything, yet humble, compassionate, and kind. A gifted engineer and recent posthumous graduate of Northeastern University, Sam hoped to combine her love for the environment with her skill as a civil engineer. Sam was also a talented artist. Throughout her life, art was a constant, most especially through her high school and college years. She explored many mediums- paint, watercolor, ink, fabric and more. Prolific, varied, intricate, and inspiring, her artwork was a source of joy, therapy, and mindfulness. Sam gifted her art freely an her family would like to share her art with the world in order to support protecting the environment and support families facing the burden of battling cancer.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Antique tractors pull in admirers at Randolph Farmers Market

While phones, video games and virtual reality goggles may be the preferred form of entertainment for many these days, plain mechanical machinery can still hold allure, at least if the kids at the farmers market are any indication. Read the story on VTDigger here: Antique tractors pull in admirers at Randolph Farmers Market.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son

A Hardwick man accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at two Vermont State Police troopers to keep them from arresting his son pleaded guilty to three felony charges in exchange for 90 days in jail. Over the objections of the troopers involved in the incident, Judge Justin Jiron agreed to accept the plea […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son.
HARDWICK, VT
VTDigger

Three hospitalized in crash with wrong-way driver on I-89

Three people were hospitalized after a driver traveled the wrong way on Interstate 89 Sunday night, according to Vermont State Police. At the scene of the crash, emergency responders pulled an unconscious person from a car that was on fire, police said in a press release. Troopers received calls at...
VTDigger

Bristol man dies in ATV crash

Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was pronounced dead Sunday evening after his ATV overturned and landed on him, according to state police. The single-ATV crash occurred in the woods near Colin Drive and Cove Road in Bristol. Police investigators said White was driving his ATV up a hill to mark a trail for hunting.
BRISTOL, VT

