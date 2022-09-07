ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home

BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of runners remember 9/11, honor fallen Marine

LITHIA - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday morning to mark a somber anniversary. More than 600 runners ran to the beat of a drumline playing in the Fish Hawk Creek neighborhood in Lithia as they marked the 21st anniversary of September 11. "Really here to...
LITHIA, FL
fox13news.com

Some residents, environmental groups worried as Tampa reconsiders where it puts treated wastewater

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is studying a new place to pump its treated wastewater, and environmental groups and homeowners argue where it ends up matters for everyone. "Right now, we actually don’t have a project. Right now, we are studying several different options to manage the city’s reclaimed water. That’s highly treated wastewater," said Whit Remer, the City of Tampa’s sustainability officer.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Swimming#The University Of Florida#Fox
fox13news.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Andrew Joseph III against HCSO heads to federal court

TAMPA, Fla. - In the years since the death of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III, law enforcement has tried to make Student Day at the annual fair safer. However, for the teen’s family, they said the changes are too little too late. They said their son should still be with them today, and they want the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to be held accountable.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Raw: St. Pete mayor discusses Gas Plant District

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch grew up in Gas Plant. He has fond memories of learning the value of hard work and being held accountable as a child. It was a close-knit community that was promised an economic return when the city voted to demolish the neighborhood to build a baseball stadium. Those promises have yet to be fulfilled, but, he said, it's not too late.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay

BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy