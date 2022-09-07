Read full article on original website
Florida schools not required to incorporate 9/11 curriculum in classrooms
TAMPA, Fla. - Only 14 states have 9/11 as a mandatory component of K-12 curriculum, and Florida is not one of them. Governor Ron DeSantis addressed nearly 2,000 people on Sunday at a 9/11 memorial service, where he pushed the importance of teaching 9/11 in classrooms across Florida and across the country.
Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home
BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Foster mom adopts four siblings
The Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. She's been working with children since she was 13 years old and spent 20 years as a teacher.
Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity. "They say never forget, but memories fade and as time...
St. Pete museum highlights quilts depicting stories of Black history in the American West
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the early days of America and into the expansion into the West, a family's story could be interpreted from the quilt on their bed back home and now a St. Petersburg museum is putting those stories of Black pioneers on display. The James Museum explores...
Hundreds of runners remember 9/11, honor fallen Marine
LITHIA - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday morning to mark a somber anniversary. More than 600 runners ran to the beat of a drumline playing in the Fish Hawk Creek neighborhood in Lithia as they marked the 21st anniversary of September 11. "Really here to...
60 years later, NASA celebrates the lasting legacy of JFK’s unifying speech to beat the Soviets to the moon
TAMPA, Fla. - Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy's speech at Rice University urged the nation to unify behind the idea that beating the Soviet Union to the moon was of the utmost importance. "That challenge is one we are willing to accept," the former president said September 12, 1962....
Some residents, environmental groups worried as Tampa reconsiders where it puts treated wastewater
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is studying a new place to pump its treated wastewater, and environmental groups and homeowners argue where it ends up matters for everyone. "Right now, we actually don’t have a project. Right now, we are studying several different options to manage the city’s reclaimed water. That’s highly treated wastewater," said Whit Remer, the City of Tampa’s sustainability officer.
What happened to Zachary Bernhardt? Family, police still searching 22 years after he vanished from Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - It’s been 22 years since 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt disappeared from an apartment in Clearwater, but his family’s efforts to find him haven’t ceased. Zachary was reported missing just before 5 a.m. on September 11, 2000. He was living at the Savannah Trace Apartments in...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Andrew Joseph III against HCSO heads to federal court
TAMPA, Fla. - In the years since the death of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III, law enforcement has tried to make Student Day at the annual fair safer. However, for the teen’s family, they said the changes are too little too late. They said their son should still be with them today, and they want the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to be held accountable.
DUI charge, improper timekeeping results in suspensions for 2 St. Pete officers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two St. Petersburg Police Department officers have been suspended after investigations into two unrelated incidents. Chief Anthony Holloway prompted the investigations in September after one officer was charged with DUI in Hillsborough County and the other was accused of falsifying payroll timekeeping documents. St. Pete PD...
Missing Pasco County man located
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 76-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 30 has been located. No other details were provided.
Escaped felon found sleeping in stolen car at Florida rest area
RUSKIN, Fla. - An inmate who escaped from work detail in Tarpon Springs was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Hillsborough County rest stop, according to the highway patrol. Among his possessions was a disc of the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto." The vehicle was reportedly stolen...
Raw: St. Pete mayor discusses Gas Plant District
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch grew up in Gas Plant. He has fond memories of learning the value of hard work and being held accountable as a child. It was a close-knit community that was promised an economic return when the city voted to demolish the neighborhood to build a baseball stadium. Those promises have yet to be fulfilled, but, he said, it's not too late.
Hillsborough to discuss possible school boundary changes
Hillsborough County school leaders say they may need to make some adjustments. The school district will be hosting town halls to discuss possible school boundary changes to alleviate overcrowding.
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
Hillsborough County school boundary changes a focus in first of several town hall meetings
The Hillsborough County School District will hold a series of virtual town hall meetings this week to discuss possible changes to school boundaries. Parents are also being asked to weigh in through an online survey: www.hcps-boundary.org. Hillsborough is currently working with a consultant team led by WXY Studio to study...
St. Pete police give free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners after high number of car thefts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is giving out free steering wheel locks to certain car owners as they continue to respond to a high number of Hyundai and Kia car thefts the last few months. Hyundai Motor Company sent the department about 100 anti-theft steering wheel...
5 overcome by carbon monoxide in Carrollwood home, rescue officials say
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - Five people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a Carrollwood home, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials. Officials said it appears a car was left running in the garage of the home on Sugar Pine Way, southwest of Gunn Highway.
Historic Hacienda Hotel opens its doors to the public again following major renovations
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - One of Tampa Bay's grand, pink hotels is set to reopen this week. No, not the Don Cesar or The Vinoy. It's The Hacienda in New Port Richey – a lesser-known hot spot for the rich and famous in the early 20th century. The...
