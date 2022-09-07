Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Oregon makes major strides in help for mental health crisis with federal approval
Senator Ron Wyden announced today that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our state continues to lead the nation...
KCBY
Oregon Senators secure over $2-million in federal funds for Oregon Firefighting Aid
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced, Monday, that 10 Oregon fire districts will receive a combined $2.58-million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending...
KCBY
Fire officials say shutting the power off to avoid wildfires was the right thing to do
Some fire officials in the metro area say PGE's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" likely prevented serious fires from starting. Crews say the inconvenience to many homeowners and businesses was worth the reduction in wildfire risk. Compared to Labor Day weekend 2020, Division Chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Cassandra...
Comments / 0