Barton, VT

As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan

“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
MONTPELIER, VT
Three hospitalized in crash with wrong-way driver on I-89

Three people were hospitalized after a driver traveled the wrong way on Interstate 89 Sunday night, according to Vermont State Police. At the scene of the crash, emergency responders pulled an unconscious person from a car that was on fire, police said in a press release. Troopers received calls at...
MILTON, VT
Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son

A Hardwick man accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at two Vermont State Police troopers to keep them from arresting his son pleaded guilty to three felony charges in exchange for 90 days in jail. Over the objections of the troopers involved in the incident, Judge Justin Jiron agreed to accept the plea […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son.
HARDWICK, VT

