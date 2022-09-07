Read full article on original website
Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles
A knitted sculpture of the Vermont Statehouse, part of the Knit Democracy Together project, is on display now through the end of October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Civic stitching: A Vermont artist teaches democracy with knitting needles.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
YWP: Nurture the world, for it is all we have left
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Ramona Spelman, 15, of Thetford Center. Photo by Mia Rush. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Nurture the world, for it is all we have left.
Vermont Warden Service investigate hunting-related shooting in Huntington
Game wardens and police are investigating a hunting-related shooting that occurred on private land in Huntington on Saturday. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call placed by a hunter on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations
Vermont’s Secretary of Education officials told superintendents last week that masking in schools could be necessary to protect at-risk students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations.
PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11
Free and open to the public, the event showcased various of military static displays, demonstrations, performances as well as a job fair at the South Burlington base. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11.
Three hospitalized in crash with wrong-way driver on I-89
Three people were hospitalized after a driver traveled the wrong way on Interstate 89 Sunday night, according to Vermont State Police. At the scene of the crash, emergency responders pulled an unconscious person from a car that was on fire, police said in a press release. Troopers received calls at...
Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son
A Hardwick man accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at two Vermont State Police troopers to keep them from arresting his son pleaded guilty to three felony charges in exchange for 90 days in jail. Over the objections of the troopers involved in the incident, Judge Justin Jiron agreed to accept the plea […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son.
