A Hardwick man accused of swinging the bucket of an excavator at two Vermont State Police troopers to keep them from arresting his son pleaded guilty to three felony charges in exchange for 90 days in jail. Over the objections of the troopers involved in the incident, Judge Justin Jiron agreed to accept the plea […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Hardwick man admits to wildly swinging excavator bucket to keep troopers from arresting his son.

HARDWICK, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO