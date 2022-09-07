Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Larry King
A 2019 mission trip in Germany sparked the idea of what Larry King, Wichita resident and veteran, could do for local veterans. If you didn't know any different, you would think Sojourner's Coffee House on W. Maple operates just like any other, except it doesn't. "We started April 1st of...
KAKE TV
Updated COVID-19 booster shot to arrive this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The updated COVID-19 booster shot combating the Omicron subvariants could come to Sedgwick County this week. It will combat the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Sedgwick County health director, says the county will get a shipment of doses by mid-week. “I don't want to wear...
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department plans to honor those lost in 9/11 tragedy
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department plans to remember and honor those lost in the September 11th tragedy. According to a Facebook post, if you pass by one of their stations at the right time, you might spot crews paying their respects to people lost 21 years ago.
KAKE TV
Wichita family in need of support before three-year-old’s third open heart surgery
A Wichita family is asking for help in preparation for their three-year-old son’s third open heart surgery. Holden Scerini’s parents, Cheyanna Fortune and Justin Scerini, said he has congenital heart disease. Only 1% of babies born in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
KAKE TV
Delano residents afraid new development would destroy green space
Drive up and down McLean Blvd. between, between Seneca and Central and you'll pass a stretch of green space between Vine and Fern St. It's a green space that residents in the northern Delano neighborhood around it say is a popular area. "Most people use this area to walk their...
KAKE TV
Field of Screams in Maize opens next week
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - It's time to get in the Halloween spirit. Field of Screams just outside Wichita opens in less than two weeks. Field of Screams at 4055 North Tyler Road runs on Fridays, Saturdays and four Sundays between September 23 and Halloween, which is on a Monday this year.
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
KAKE TV
Non-profit group building beds for kids comes to Sedgwick County
They might have been building beds, but volunteers in Maize were wide awake Saturday working with a non-profit new to the Wichita area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and provides beds for children and families in need. For the first time, it is accepting applicants in Sedgwick County. “Parents can...
KAKE TV
'It's outside the school': Local students discuss solutions to recent Wichita school incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- More than a dozen students answered questions and presented feedback to some Northeast Wichita community members Sunday in response to a recent string of incidents in Wichita Public Schools. The school district has reported five incidents involving guns and students since the beginning of the school year,...
KAKE TV
UTV rider killed in Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident on Friday night. The accident happened after 10:00 PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). Max Wewe of Pretty Prairie was heading eastbound on SE 20th street. His vehicle collided with a bull standing in the road. The UTV tumbled, coming to a rest in the southbound ditch on SE 20th. Both Wewe and a passenger were ejected.
KAKE TV
Patrol identifies man killed in crash involving semi in Park City
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man's was killed when his car slid into the back of a stopped semi on Interstate 135 in suburban Wichita. The accident happened at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on I-135 at 53rd Street North, which is in Park City. The patrol reports that due to congested and heavy traffic, vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes.
