PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man's was killed when his car slid into the back of a stopped semi on Interstate 135 in suburban Wichita. The accident happened at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on I-135 at 53rd Street North, which is in Park City. The patrol reports that due to congested and heavy traffic, vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes.

PARK CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO