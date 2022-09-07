ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hometown Hero: Larry King

A 2019 mission trip in Germany sparked the idea of what Larry King, Wichita resident and veteran, could do for local veterans. If you didn't know any different, you would think Sojourner's Coffee House on W. Maple operates just like any other, except it doesn't. "We started April 1st of...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Updated COVID-19 booster shot to arrive this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The updated COVID-19 booster shot combating the Omicron subvariants could come to Sedgwick County this week. It will combat the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Sedgwick County health director, says the county will get a shipment of doses by mid-week. “I don't want to wear...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department plans to honor those lost in 9/11 tragedy

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department plans to remember and honor those lost in the September 11th tragedy. According to a Facebook post, if you pass by one of their stations at the right time, you might spot crews paying their respects to people lost 21 years ago.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Society
City
Sedgwick, KS
KAKE TV

Delano residents afraid new development would destroy green space

Drive up and down McLean Blvd. between, between Seneca and Central and you'll pass a stretch of green space between Vine and Fern St. It's a green space that residents in the northern Delano neighborhood around it say is a popular area. "Most people use this area to walk their...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Field of Screams in Maize opens next week

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - It's time to get in the Halloween spirit. Field of Screams just outside Wichita opens in less than two weeks. Field of Screams at 4055 North Tyler Road runs on Fridays, Saturdays and four Sundays between September 23 and Halloween, which is on a Monday this year.
MAIZE, KS
KAKE TV

Deadly accident claims one in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
PARK CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#9 11#Localevent#Radical Islamic#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#American
KAKE TV

Non-profit group building beds for kids comes to Sedgwick County

They might have been building beds, but volunteers in Maize were wide awake Saturday working with a non-profit new to the Wichita area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and provides beds for children and families in need. For the first time, it is accepting applicants in Sedgwick County. “Parents can...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

UTV rider killed in Kingman County crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident on Friday night. The accident happened after 10:00 PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). Max Wewe of Pretty Prairie was heading eastbound on SE 20th street. His vehicle collided with a bull standing in the road. The UTV tumbled, coming to a rest in the southbound ditch on SE 20th. Both Wewe and a passenger were ejected.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol identifies man killed in crash involving semi in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man's was killed when his car slid into the back of a stopped semi on Interstate 135 in suburban Wichita. The accident happened at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on I-135 at 53rd Street North, which is in Park City. The patrol reports that due to congested and heavy traffic, vehicles were stopped in the southbound lanes.
PARK CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy