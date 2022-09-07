Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails: Recreate Her Viral Manicure for Fall at Home in 5 Easy Steps
We're already obsessed with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, and now the model is wearing them in a new flavor just in time for fall: chocolate brown. Bieber showed off her new mani in a TikTok featuring the same pearly finish she wore to the Met Gala in a deeper hue.
Sequins! Lamé! Shimmer! Metallics Are in This Fall—and in a Big Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the invitations to fall soirées start to roll in, there’s one fashion must-have that will ensure you’re the best dressed guest. Ladies and gents, I’d like to reintroduce you to the metallic trend. Glittering paillettes were the stars of several fall 2022 runway collections, from LaQuan Smith’s seductively cool button-up blouse to Altuzarra’s graduated sequin gown. Plus, it dominated on our very own VOGUE World: New York runway.
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless
Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40
Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Chelsea Clinton Puts Breezy Spin On Printed Midi Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘The View’
Chelsea Clinton was bursting in color during her latest outing. The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City on Wednesday. Chelsea made a bold fashion statement while appearing on the morning talk show. The 42-year-old writer stepped out in a breezy blue dress that featured a royal blue print throughout. The garment had a mock neck, puffy short sleeves, fitted waist and slightly ruffled hem. Chelsea parted her hair on the side and let her long curly tresses cascade down her back. For glam, she went with...
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs
Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga
Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
Autumn Adeigbo has gained a coterie of high profile celebrity fans and investors, including Tory Burch and Gabrielle Union, for offering colorful printed dresses and separates with feminine details. Spring 2023 was primarily inspired by a dainty floral fabric in four poppy shades of blue, green, yellow, and pink. The silhouettes are familiar to Adeigbo’s customers and fans: asymmetrical ruffled skirts, crop tops with puffed sleeves, and cutouts at the waist. At the moment she seems focused on perfecting her formula rather than expanding it in different directions.
