Jets' Reed plays with heavy heart, dedicates season to dad
NEW YORK (AP) — The texts started flooding D.J. Reed’s phone moments before he was about to take the field for pregame introductions. “Condolences to your dad,” read one from the New York Jets cornerback’s cousin. “Your dad passed away,” said another from his uncle. “Rest in peace.” His heart sank. Dennis Reed Sr. — his father, idol and hero— was gone.
Steelers might not lose TJ Watt for rest of season: report
After initial testing, it doesn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be losing star defensive end T.J. Watt for the season. The Steelers are still going through additional opinions, but the current belief is Watt will land on the injured reserve but won’t be out for the season after suffering a pectoral injury on Sunday, the NFL Network reported.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson on Trey Lance, win over 49ers: 'We made him play quarterback'
On a rainy day at Soldier Field, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance learned an important lesson in being a starting quarterback in the NFL – that is, according to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Bears found their footing in the second half of Sunday’s match up with...
