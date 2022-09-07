Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item
Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich
Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors
If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
RELATED PEOPLE
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal
Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal. Really.
Chipotle is cracking down on the viral '$3 burrito' hack by eliminating the ability to order one of its menu items online
Customers were able to use a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering a single taco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Ferrero Rocher Turns Its Iconic Chocolates Into Premium Chocolate Bars
Ferrero Rocher has just released a new product to its mix that celebrates its iconic chocolate. Incorporating elements of its signature round sweets created in Alba, Italy, Ferrero Rocher has created a premium chocolate bar version in four flavors — Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut, and Hazelnut & Almond.
Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank
Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
Chipotle Employee Calls Out Viral Ordering Hack: 'Not Having It'
Viewers were split over what the woman said about the hack.
These 30 Copycat Starbucks Drink Recipes Are Perfect For Starbucks Enthusiasts
You might be surprised that you already have everything you need to make a homemade "Frappuccino."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Van Leeuwen Is Releasing a Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream with Tapatío Hot Sauce
Van Leeuwen is anything but vanilla. The now-iconic shop, which started as just a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of New York City, has been churning out new flavors since its start in 2008—including some controversial pints, like Grey Poupon dijon mustard and Kraft Mac n' Cheese.
Burger King is Testing a Seasoning That Worked Really Well for Bagels
In the course of five years, everything seasoning went from something found in New York bagel shops and deep within the aisles of Trader Joe's to a viral hit that every big food name is trying to get behind. McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in Canada have the everything bagel with butter...
Food & Wine
Chipotle Puts a Stop to TikTok's $3 Burrito Hack
Everyone loves a good "hack." Beyond being a time or money saver, it's an ego boost: You're in the know, smarter than those other sheep doing things the hard way. It's probably why fast food restaurants often promote menu hacks themselves — building intimacy between brand and customer. But a true hack can also expose a flaw in the system, a sort of "menu malware," resulting in chaos: a lesson Chipotle has learned the hard way, forcing them to patch a taco-based vulnerability.
I tried 6 different brands of syrup, and it's totally worth paying a little extra for the big names
I tried Mrs. Butterworth's, Kroger, Market Pantry, Pearl Milling Company, Hungry Jack, and Log Cabin to see which brand of pancake syrup is best.
Keurig K-Café Smart: The new Keurig machine that makes barista-style beverages
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Just in time for cooler autumn temperatures in many parts of the country, Keurig has launched the K-Café Smart, an upgraded version of the K-Café that joins the K Supreme Plus Smart and connects to the Keurig app for step-by-step recipes, pre-scheduled brews, drink recommendations and more.
Wendy's Launches Limited-Time 'Rick and Morty'-Inspired Meals and Drinks
In celebration of its sixth season, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has teamed up with Wendy's to offer limited-edition Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, combo meals and merch giveaways. The fast food chain has brought back Portal Time Lemon Lime, a previously popular flavor in their Freestyle machines featuring zesty tart citrus...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1