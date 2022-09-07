ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors

If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Ferrero Rocher Turns Its Iconic Chocolates Into Premium Chocolate Bars

Ferrero Rocher has just released a new product to its mix that celebrates its iconic chocolate. Incorporating elements of its signature round sweets created in Alba, Italy, Ferrero Rocher has created a premium chocolate bar version in four flavors — Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut, and Hazelnut & Almond.
RECIPES
CNN

Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank

Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Longevity
Food & Wine

Chipotle Puts a Stop to TikTok's $3 Burrito Hack

Everyone loves a good "hack." Beyond being a time or money saver, it's an ego boost: You're in the know, smarter than those other sheep doing things the hard way. It's probably why fast food restaurants often promote menu hacks themselves — building intimacy between brand and customer. But a true hack can also expose a flaw in the system, a sort of "menu malware," resulting in chaos: a lesson Chipotle has learned the hard way, forcing them to patch a taco-based vulnerability.
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

Keurig K-Café Smart: The new Keurig machine that makes barista-style beverages

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Just in time for cooler autumn temperatures in many parts of the country, Keurig has launched the K-Café Smart, an upgraded version of the K-Café that joins the K Supreme Plus Smart and connects to the Keurig app for step-by-step recipes, pre-scheduled brews, drink recommendations and more.
RECIPES
CNN

CNN

