Texas State

Texas State
The Independent

Former Trump lawyer warns ex-president ‘in serious legal water’ and could be barred from running for office

Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.Speaking to CBS News podcast The Takeout, Mr Cobb said: “It is about the bigger picture, the January 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts...
