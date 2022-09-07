Read full article on original website
Justice Neil Gorsuch says he hopes report on Supreme Court leak investigation is coming 'soon'
In his first public comments since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Neil Gorsuch said he hoped the results of an internal investigation into the leak of a draft opinion of the decision would be done "soon."
Biden calls out Republicans who took credit for infrastructure legislation they opposed
President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Republican lawmakers who voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill last year but have taken credit for projects made possible by the $1.2 trillion law.
Former US attorney says Trump DOJ pressured office to 'aid them politically,' NYT reports
Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, a Donald Trump appointee who was later fired by the former President, says top Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to "aid them politically," The New York Times reported Thursday.
Trump and Justice Department submit special master nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers have submitted their respective nominees to serve as the special master reviewing materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and vastly different proposals for how the process should work.
DOJ and Trump each propose 2 special masters for Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers proposed two selections each to a federal judge for who should serve as "special master" in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Former Trump lawyer warns ex-president ‘in serious legal water’ and could be barred from running for office
Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.Speaking to CBS News podcast The Takeout, Mr Cobb said: “It is about the bigger picture, the January 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts...
Casinos, Native American tribes, and Major League Baseball are betting the most money ever on 2 competing California ballot initiatives. Neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.
Proposition 26 is aimed at in-person betting on tribal lands, while Proposition 27 is focused on online gaming.
SE Cupp: GOP abortion flip floppers aren't fooling female voters
CNN political commentator SE Cupp calls out Republican candidates’ shifting positions on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
Republicans have spent the year attacking Democrats on inflation. Some conservatives worry that won't be enough to win in November
Frustrated by Republicans' intense focus on inflation and President Joe Biden in the party's closing pitch to voters, some conservatives want to see the GOP talk more about hot-button cultural issues in the final sprint to Election Day.
Takeaways from the Trump and DOJ Mar-a-Lago special master court filing
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers faced off yet again in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, this time in a court filing late Friday where they offered vastly different proposals for how the critical special master review of seized documents should work.
Roberts defends Supreme Court's legitimacy and says last year has been 'difficult in many respects'
Chief Justice John Roberts -- making his first public comments since the US Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last term, triggering demonstrations across the country -- defended the legitimacy of the court Friday night while also acknowledging it had been "gut-wrenching" to drive into a barricaded high court every morning.
Ex-federal prosecutor explains why special master filing has become a 'proxy war'
Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu argues “there’s a fight to imbue Trump with imperial-like powers” amid former President Donald Trump’s and DOJ’s dueling proposals for who should be assigned special master.
South Carolina Senate fails to pass near-total abortion ban after GOP lawmaker filibuster
The South Carolina Republican-led Senate was unable to pass a bill Thursday that sought to ban nearly all abortions at every stage of pregnancy without exceptions for rape and incest, instead choosing to amend the state's already restrictive abortion law, after a handful of GOP senators joined with Democrats to block the bill.
