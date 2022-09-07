Read full article on original website
Related
Kenya's Odinga still says he won election, but will respect court ruling
NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is contesting his loss in this month's presidential election in the Supreme Court, said he will respect the court's ruling - but still believes he won.
'How can your country say it has lost nothing?': Amanpour presses Russian diplomat on Ukraine
Christiane Amanpour presses Russia’s top diplomat to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov on Russia’s losses in Ukraine.
BBC
Ethiopia civil war: Why fighting has resumed in Tigray and Amhara
The war in Ethiopia, between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has resumed at full scale. The route back to negotiations is uncertain at best. The two sides agree that the first shots were fired in the early morning of 24 August on the southern borders...
Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
UN deal gives Russia no say in destination of grain - Ukraine presidential adviser
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian complaints about a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea are "flabbergasting" as the deal gives Moscow no role in determining where the grain goes, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to end a hotel attack that killed 21 people
More than 100 people were also wounded. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin
Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Chinese ambassador warns UK not to cross ‘red lines’ over Taiwan
Zheng Zeguang says Britain would face serious consequences if it were to ‘follow in the footsteps of the US’
Israel admits IDF likely killed Al Jazeera journalist 'accidentally'
An investigation by Israel's military found that its IDF forces likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by mistake during an exchange of gunfire with Palestinians earlier this year, officials said Monday. An IDF spokesperson issued a statement announcing the conclusion of its probe, saying that "it appears that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria
U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
New air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray
The capital of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray was hit by an air strike around midnight Tuesday, Tigray rebels and hospital officials said, the latest such attack reported in just a few days. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, also said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" near Mekele general hospital.
SFGate
Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions
TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
How King Charles III popularity might affect the future of the Commonwealth
King Charles III has become the head of state not just in the UK, but in 14 other Commonwealth realms including Australia and Canada. CNN’s Jake Tapper and royal historian Kate Williams break down the challenges the new King might face to maintain unity.
U.K.・
Narendra Modi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Narendra Modi Fast Facts and learn more about India's prime minister.
India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Monday
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border by Sept. 12, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, after more than two years of a standoff following a deadly clash.
There are more than 4.7 million banknotes in the UK with the queen's face on them. They will all be replaced
Billions of banknotes and coins around the world featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II are set to be replaced following her death.
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0