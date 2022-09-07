Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa shaves his hair for a cause
Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment.
A Black retiree won money at a casino and is suing bank after she says she was turned away while trying to deposit a check
A Michigan retiree is suing a Detroit bank after she says employees refused to cash a check she received from a casino after winning a jackpot.
Massive 7.6 earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
A massive 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, causing landslides, cracking roads and damaging buildings.
Jason Momoa Cuts His Hair, Shows Off Dramatic New Buzz Cut for a Good Cause
Jason Momoa has a new look and a call to action. The 43-year-old actor chopped off his signature long locks over the weekend in favor of a dramatic new buzz cut, sharing the moment on Instagram. "Oh, man," he winces in the video, running his fingers along the side of...
Meghan Markle Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Legal Battle With Her Sister—She Must Be Freaking Out
This article was originally posted on 03/07/22 Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant (although she has primarily gone by Samantha Markle since Prince Harry and Meghan started publicly dating) is reportedly suing her for defamatio...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
Fans Think Nicholas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With His Fiery New Red Hair
Nicholas Cage just debuted a fiery new hair color, making some fans do a double take! The National Treasure alum, 58, stepped out last week with newly-dyed locks, and caused quite the stir on Twitter, where some users dubbed him “unrecognizable” as others praised his “bold,” “stylish” and “eccentric” choice of hue. (We have to admit, he somehow pulls it off!)
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos
The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
Watch: King Charles III publicly proclaimed as King
The “Principal Proclamation” of King Charles III is read by Garter King of Arms on the balcony overlooking Friars’ Court at St. James’s Palace in London.
U.K.・
People
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Jason Momoa Buzzes Off Signature Long Hair to Raise Awareness for Environmental Issue: VIDEO
Many know actor Jason Momoa for his roles, yes, but also his iconic hair. However, his long locks are no more, but for a good cause. Momoa, who has portrayed iconic characters such as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, is a well-loved actor. Many also love his long, wavy/curly hair. Momoa took to Instagram to make a nearly identity-changing statement — the cutting of his hair. He didn’t randomly decide to do this for fun — he shared his purpose in the post. In the video, his head is being shaven, and he holds two braids of his chopped of hair in his hand. He laughs and says he’s “never felt the wind there” on the side of his shaved head. He then explains that he is doing this because he is sick of single-use plastics.
