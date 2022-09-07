ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Moos
Person
Jason Momoa
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Aquaman
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Floor8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
WORLD
shefinds

Fans Think Nicholas Cage Looks 'Unrecognizable' With His Fiery New Red Hair

Nicholas Cage just debuted a fiery new hair color, making some fans do a double take! The National Treasure alum, 58, stepped out last week with newly-dyed locks, and caused quite the stir on Twitter, where some users dubbed him “unrecognizable” as others praised his “bold,” “stylish” and “eccentric” choice of hue. (We have to admit, he somehow pulls it off!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Buzzes Off Signature Long Hair to Raise Awareness for Environmental Issue: VIDEO

Many know actor Jason Momoa for his roles, yes, but also his iconic hair. However, his long locks are no more, but for a good cause. Momoa, who has portrayed iconic characters such as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, is a well-loved actor. Many also love his long, wavy/curly hair. Momoa took to Instagram to make a nearly identity-changing statement — the cutting of his hair. He didn’t randomly decide to do this for fun — he shared his purpose in the post. In the video, his head is being shaven, and he holds two braids of his chopped of hair in his hand. He laughs and says he’s “never felt the wind there” on the side of his shaved head. He then explains that he is doing this because he is sick of single-use plastics.
HAWAII STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy