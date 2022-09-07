Many know actor Jason Momoa for his roles, yes, but also his iconic hair. However, his long locks are no more, but for a good cause. Momoa, who has portrayed iconic characters such as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, is a well-loved actor. Many also love his long, wavy/curly hair. Momoa took to Instagram to make a nearly identity-changing statement — the cutting of his hair. He didn’t randomly decide to do this for fun — he shared his purpose in the post. In the video, his head is being shaven, and he holds two braids of his chopped of hair in his hand. He laughs and says he’s “never felt the wind there” on the side of his shaved head. He then explains that he is doing this because he is sick of single-use plastics.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO