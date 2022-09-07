Read full article on original website
People Are Calling Out Jimmy Kimmel's "White Male Privilege" After He Lied Flat On The Ground During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech
The Emmy was a historic win for Quinta.
Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys
Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Savage Showbiz Tip For Her Son
The "Veep" star's 25-year-old son, Charlie Hall, recently landed a role in "The Sex Lives Of College Girls."
‘The Great Silence’: Watch First Trailer for San Sebastian Selection (EXCLUSIVE)
After several acclaimed shorts, Katrine Brocks’ feature film debut “The Great Silence” (“Den Store Stilhed”) is set to premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in competition at the New Directors strand. The film follows Alma who is about to take her vows as a nun in a Catholic convent, when her estranged brother Erik arrives. His presence unearths a tragedy from their past and with the ceremony approaching, Alma is increasingly haunted by resurfacing trauma. The cast includes Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Elliott Crosset Hove (“Godland”) and Karen-Lise Mynster (“C4”). The film’s central themes stem from Brocks’ upbringing in a Christian...
'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' reign, while 'The White Lotus' cleans up at the Emmys
"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" emerged as returning champions at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, on a night that tilted toward repeat winners while spreading the wealth in a way that appeared to celebrate diversity among talent, platforms and content.
