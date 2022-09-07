ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true

(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Elon Musk’s college sweetheart auctions off billionaire’s mementos

CNN — Holding onto an ex’s stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world. The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off a cache of photos and Musk memorabilia from her relationship with the billionaire. Jennifer Gwynne, Musk’s college girlfriend, is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Big Brands You Didn’t Know Existed On Amazon

There are so many incredible, big brands on Amazon that the days when you only ordered your contact lenses from there are long gone. In this article, we have rounded up 35 cool and useful items from some of the biggest and most well-known brands found on Amazon. Diversify your shopping and discover something new.
