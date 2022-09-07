Read full article on original website
A Black retiree won money at a casino and is suing bank after she says she was turned away while trying to deposit a check
A Michigan retiree is suing a Detroit bank after she says employees refused to cash a check she received from a casino after winning a jackpot.
Massive 7.6 earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
A massive 7.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, causing landslides, cracking roads and damaging buildings.
Opinion: Here's who John Roberts should blame for the Supreme Court losing 'legitimacy'
Chief Justice John Roberts must pin the blame for the loss of confidence in the Supreme Court on himself and his five fellow conservative justices, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Watch: King Charles III publicly proclaimed as King
The “Principal Proclamation” of King Charles III is read by Garter King of Arms on the balcony overlooking Friars’ Court at St. James’s Palace in London.
Former California principal charged after shoving special needs student to the ground, authorities say
A former principal in California was charged with a misdemeanor Wednesday for "cruelty to child by endangering health" after he was caught on camera aggressively shoving a student with special needs to the ground, according to local authorities and court documents.
Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Elon Musk’s college sweetheart auctions off billionaire’s mementos
CNN — Holding onto an ex’s stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world. The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is auctioning off a cache of photos and Musk memorabilia from her relationship with the billionaire. Jennifer Gwynne, Musk’s college girlfriend, is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.
Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Buckingham Palace did not invite President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, and instead extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady, a White House official told CNN.
A Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers has filed a federal lawsuit
(CNN) — Attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday alleging that the three Childersburg, Alabama, police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. In the lawsuit, Jennings' attorneys also...
What to know about getting updated Covid-19 booster, flu shot at the same time
CNN — Fall and winter are around the corner, which means not only is it time to get your flu shot, but US health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get their updated Covid-19 booster, too. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated...
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Trump asks judge to reject DOJ's request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department's attempt to continue to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation, saying that the materials may not be classified and that his Florida resort is secure.
Republican congressman presents convicted January 6 rioter with flag flown over US Capitol after her release from prison
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas presented an honorary American flag recently flown above the US Capitol to a convicted January 6 rioter after she was released from prison Friday.
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she believes Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen when it comes to the Department of Justice's investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.
Trump and Justice Department submit special master nominees to review Mar-a-Lago documents
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers have submitted their respective nominees to serve as the special master reviewing materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and vastly different proposals for how the process should work.
Harry and Meghan's children become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Following the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan's children have become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
'Insanity': Avlon reacts to GOP lawmaker's gift to convicted Capitol rioter
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas presented an honorary American flag recently flown above the US Capitol to a convicted January 6 rioter after she was released from prison.
