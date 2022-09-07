Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he 'simply got it wrong'

FOX Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted his incendiary report about Freddie Freeman's departure from the Atlanta Braves , which caused a stir and prompted the filing of a lawsuit earlier this summer.

Gottlieb had reported on June 29 that Freeman's former agent, Casey Close, did not inform the first baseman about a contract offer he received from the Braves, the last before he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Gottlieb wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that, after further reviewing the matter, he "prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong."

"I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did," Gottlieb said in a statement . "My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms."

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Rookie Adley Rutschman is the best player on surprise Orioles

NEWSLETTER: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

Gottlieb added that he had apologized to Close directly and deleted his initial tweet.

"I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause," he said.

Close and his agency, Excel Sports Management, were livid over the initial report, calling it false, inaccurate and "reckless" in a series of statements in late June. They later sued Gottlieb for libel in federal court .

"From the onset, we were clear that Mr. Gottlieb's tweet was wholly inaccurate and that we would seek legal remedies to set the record straight," Close said in a statement Wednesday . "He has retracted his statement in its entirety and acknowledged that he got the story wrong. We consider this matter closed."

Kevin A. Fritz, an attorney for Close, confirmed that the lawsuit – which was still open as of Wednesday afternoon – will be dropped in the wake of Gottlieb's retraction.

A three-time Silver Slugger and 2020 NL MVP, Freeman had spent the entirety of his professional career with the Braves before signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers during spring training. It was a contentious and somewhat surprising split, given Freeman's lengthy tenure with the team and its World Series victory the year prior.

Gottlieb's reporting – which he posted on Twitter and discussed on his radio show – came on the heels of Freeman's return to Atlanta in late June . The first baseman received his World Series ring during a pregame ceremony and grew emotional during an interview session with reporters.

"Man, I love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change," Freeman said.

Freeman is hitting .323 this season with 17 homers and 84 RBI as the Dodgers are on their way to clinching the NL West title.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he 'simply got it wrong'