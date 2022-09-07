ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He should be my agent’ – Arsenal star Folarin Balogun hails Lacazette for encouraging Ligue 1 loan after stunning start

ARSENAL star Folarin Balogun joked Alexandre Lacazette should be his agent after a fast start to life in France.

Balogun, 21, joined Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan for the season and has five goals in just six games.

Folarin Balogun has five goals in six games on loan at Stade Reims Credit: Alamy
Alexandre Lacazette encouraged Balogun to play in Ligue Un Credit: AP

It is the second time he has gone on loan in as many seasons after a spell at Middlesbrough earlier this year.

He scored just three goals in 18 games under Chris Wilder but has fared a lot better in Ligue Un - as Lacazette said he would.

Balogun revealed his former team-mate encouraged him to make the switch to France as he felt he had the skillset to succeed there.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video, Balogun said of Lacazette: “He’s a great player.

"When he was at Arsenal he would always help me progress and improve, teaching me techniques and giving me advice.

"I remember speaking to Lacazette and he kept on telling me: ‘You need to go to Ligue 1, you will do well here’.

"Maybe he should become my agent as well because he has a great knowledge of football.”

Balogun is the joint-third highest scorer in Ligue 1, and has two assists.

Lacazette has also got off to a good start in front of goal after returning to Lyon this summer when his Arsenal contract ended.

The French striker has three goals in five games and is just one goal shy of last season's league total.

Comments / 1

