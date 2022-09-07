Read full article on original website
roseville.ca.us
Clean up effort restores open space and improves flood safety
On September 8, 2022 the Roseville Police Social Services Unit, Roseville Parks and Recreation and Roseville Code Enforcement completed a multi-day clean-up of the 1600 block of Vernon St near Dry Creek. All members of unsheltered community present were provided with homeless resources. More than 80 hours of outreach was...
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face
The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
Bridge work begins — $93 million project county’s biggest
The long-anticipated construction of the new Mosquito Bridge at the South Fork of the American River is under way. At a Sept. 6 groundbreaking event for the project off the 8,000 block of Mosquito Road county leaders, Department of Transportation staff and Shimmick Construction workers gathered in excitement for the start of the long-anticipated project.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Public Works is hiring. Learn more about open positions and the critical services they provide
The City’s Department of Public Works is currently hiring for multiple part-time and full-time positions and hosting an in-person career and resource fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The fair will be held at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St.) at the University Union Building from 9 a.m. to...
Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
roseville.ca.us
Experience Roseville
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Did you know yard debris and kitchen scraps can improve your soil? It’s true! Composting reduces waste sent to the landfill, helps you create your own free fertilizer, and saves water. Learn about bins, equipment, and materials used in a variety of composting styles. Participants will be able to take home a free compost bin after the workshop.
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
eyeofthetigernews.com
New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot
As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The smoke that blanketed Lake Tahoe Friday morning let up in the afternoon into the evening, but weather officials are expecting more dense smoke to return Saturday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire continues to rage west of the basin. The National Weather Service in...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
Mosquito Fire scorches over 33,000 acres as weather cools
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Saturday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.As of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, officials reported the fire has burned at least 33,754 acres, up from 29,585 acres Friday night. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800."The fire was less active overnight Friday than previous nights. Cooler, more humid weather conditions Saturday should reduce fire behavior somewhat, but the vegetation remains critically dry and will burn readily," the U.S. Forest Service said in a...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres
The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
KCRA.com
City of Folsom closes outdoor facilities due to 'hazardous' air quality, heat and fire smoke raise the index
FOLSOM, Calif. — The combination of extreme heat and the smoke from the nearby Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties makes it dangerous to be outside. Air quality was bad in the Foothills on Thursday morning. The city of Folsom didn't want to take any chances...
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Mosquito Fire grows to over 33,000 acres, 0% contained
Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
activenorcal.com
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
