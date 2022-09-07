PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Saturday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.As of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, officials reported the fire has burned at least 33,754 acres, up from 29,585 acres Friday night. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800."The fire was less active overnight Friday than previous nights. Cooler, more humid weather conditions Saturday should reduce fire behavior somewhat, but the vegetation remains critically dry and will burn readily," the U.S. Forest Service said in a...

