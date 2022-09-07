ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

roseville.ca.us

Clean up effort restores open space and improves flood safety

On September 8, 2022 the Roseville Police Social Services Unit, Roseville Parks and Recreation and Roseville Code Enforcement completed a multi-day clean-up of the 1600 block of Vernon St near Dry Creek. All members of unsheltered community present were provided with homeless resources. More than 80 hours of outreach was...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face

The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Bridge work begins — $93 million project county’s biggest

The long-anticipated construction of the new Mosquito Bridge at the South Fork of the American River is under way. At a Sept. 6 groundbreaking event for the project off the 8,000 block of Mosquito Road county leaders, Department of Transportation staff and Shimmick Construction workers gathered in excitement for the start of the long-anticipated project.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Pyrocumulus: What is it and how does it form?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you spent even a few seconds outside Thursday and looked east, it would've been impossible not to notice the big puffy cloud stretching miles into the sky. James from Roseville put it best: "It's right there in your face. It's actually quite a sight." It’s...
ROSEVILLE, CA
roseville.ca.us

Experience Roseville

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Did you know yard debris and kitchen scraps can improve your soil? It’s true! Composting reduces waste sent to the landfill, helps you create your own free fertilizer, and saves water. Learn about bins, equipment, and materials used in a variety of composting styles. Participants will be able to take home a free compost bin after the workshop.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
eyeofthetigernews.com

New Changes to Parking in Senior Lot

As of September 6th, Roseville High School has implemented a new system to keep track of RHS student parking. According to Assistant Principal Ashley Serin, the system of permits is beneficial to better keep track of the people and incidents in the lot, such as potentially unsafe behavior displayed by students.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The smoke that blanketed Lake Tahoe Friday morning let up in the afternoon into the evening, but weather officials are expecting more dense smoke to return Saturday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire continues to rage west of the basin. The National Weather Service in...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire scorches over 33,000 acres as weather cools

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Saturday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.As of 10:40 a.m. Saturday, officials reported the fire has burned at least 33,754 acres, up from 29,585 acres Friday night. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800."The fire was less active overnight Friday than previous nights. Cooler, more humid weather conditions Saturday should reduce fire behavior somewhat, but the vegetation remains critically dry and will burn readily," the U.S. Forest Service said in a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire

With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
FORESTHILL, CA
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres

The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mosquito Fire grows to over 33,000 acres, 0% contained

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

