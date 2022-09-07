Read full article on original website
Why did Nebraska fire Scott Frost now? Husker experts say it was about 'protecting the brand'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The big question many Nebraska football fans are asking: why fire Scott Frost now?. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Frost agreed to a restructured contract for this year. It reduced his buyout from $15 million to $7.5 million if he was fired Oct. 1. But...
Nebraska football fires coach Scott Frost effective immediately
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost, the former Husker quarterback hired in 2017 to rebuild a struggling Nebraska football program, will step down as head coach effective immediately, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Sunday. Mickey Joseph, himself a former Husker quarterback and current passing game and wide receivers coach...
'Hopefully the right decision will be made': Husker fans look to a future that includes wins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost is history at the University of Nebraska but at this point, it's anyone's guess who will get the permanent job. For now, it's up to interim Coach Mickey Joseph. We'll hear from him Tuesday. Fans have mixed feelings, but they just want to see...
'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL
OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
Nebraska football names Mickey Joseph as interim coach after firing Scott Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is committing to interim head coach Mickey Joseph for the remainder of the 2022 season. Like Scott Frost, who Nebraska fired Sunday, Joseph is a former Husker quarterback. “After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was...
WATCH: Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts discusses decision to fire coach Scott Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. — After four-plus losing seasons, the Huskersfired head football coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts met with Frost about 12 hours after NU lost to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium to fall to 1-2 on the season. In a press conference Sunday, Alberts...
Omaha youth summit focuses on activism, encouraging young voices
OMAHA, Neb. — Elevate Omaha, Kaneko and Emerson Collective partnered to host Activating Youth Power Summit 2022. The event took place at Kaneko in Omaha's Old Market and focused on giving youth participants the skills needed to pursue activism. "It's really important to make it so these young people,...
Omaha community climbs 110 stories to honor 21st 9/11 anniversary
One after one, people rang the bell. Proudly saying the names of one of the 343 firefighters who answered their final call 21 years ago. Signaling the end of their 110-story climb, while remembering the first responders who ran into the World Trade Center on 9/11. "I couldn't imagine what...
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
People gather at American Heroes Park for 9/11 anniversary memorial
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Citizens gathered at Bellevue's American Heroes Park Sunday afternoon to take part in an anniversary event for the terrorist attacks on Sep. 11, 2001. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsored the event. It featured the flags being raised to full staff, the ceremonial 13 folds of the flag and military leaders and first responders laying a memorial wreath.
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural
OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
'They were fighting for their freedom': Inside the 'Blacks in Uniform' exhibit
OMAHA, Neb. — Mama's Attic is Omaha's hidden gem of African American history. Inside, you can find stories about the contributions Black people made for their country. "African Americans have always been active players in building America and defending America," said the owner of the boutique museum, LaVon Stennis Williams. "It's important that we tell our story, and it's important that it comes from our voice."
WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
North Omahans get out and move for physical activity day despite rain
Despite the downpour of rain Saturday, a couple dozen people put on their ponchos and got moving in North Omaha. Creighton University's Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program, or REACH, put on this physical activity day. No stopping, rain or shine. "I went and bought me a poncho...
'Mixed emotions': Husker fans react to firing of head coach Scott Frost
LINCOLN, Neb. — When he outlined his decision to fire Scott Frost, Trev Alberts said he felt he owed it not just to the team but to the Husker fans to give the players an opportunity for the last nine games of the season. KETV Newswatch 7 spoke with...
'No idea where it goes': The TSA takes KETV behind the scenes of checked bag security
OMAHA, Neb. — We all know the airport security drill — take off your shoes, empty your pockets and finish that water bottle. But how do we know the bags going under the plane are screened and safe?. When passengers take off, they trust their baggage is in...
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 80 in Omaha is delaying traffic during the morning commute. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between 60th and 72nd streets. It is not known at this time what caused the collision. According to the Nebraska...
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
