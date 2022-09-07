ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska football fires coach Scott Frost effective immediately

LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost, the former Husker quarterback hired in 2017 to rebuild a struggling Nebraska football program, will step down as head coach effective immediately, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Sunday. Mickey Joseph, himself a former Husker quarterback and current passing game and wide receivers coach...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL

OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Omaha youth summit focuses on activism, encouraging young voices

OMAHA, Neb. — Elevate Omaha, Kaneko and Emerson Collective partnered to host Activating Youth Power Summit 2022. The event took place at Kaneko in Omaha's Old Market and focused on giving youth participants the skills needed to pursue activism. "It's really important to make it so these young people,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha community climbs 110 stories to honor 21st 9/11 anniversary

One after one, people rang the bell. Proudly saying the names of one of the 343 firefighters who answered their final call 21 years ago. Signaling the end of their 110-story climb, while remembering the first responders who ran into the World Trade Center on 9/11. "I couldn't imagine what...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Unl
KETV.com

People gather at American Heroes Park for 9/11 anniversary memorial

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Citizens gathered at Bellevue's American Heroes Park Sunday afternoon to take part in an anniversary event for the terrorist attacks on Sep. 11, 2001. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsored the event. It featured the flags being raised to full staff, the ceremonial 13 folds of the flag and military leaders and first responders laying a memorial wreath.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural

OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KETV.com

'They were fighting for their freedom': Inside the 'Blacks in Uniform' exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. — Mama's Attic is Omaha's hidden gem of African American history. Inside, you can find stories about the contributions Black people made for their country. "African Americans have always been active players in building America and defending America," said the owner of the boutique museum, LaVon Stennis Williams. "It's important that we tell our story, and it's important that it comes from our voice."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

North Omahans get out and move for physical activity day despite rain

Despite the downpour of rain Saturday, a couple dozen people put on their ponchos and got moving in North Omaha. Creighton University's Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program, or REACH, put on this physical activity day. No stopping, rain or shine. "I went and bought me a poncho...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy