Nebraska State

William Austin
5d ago

he said the same thing about 3 years ago and nothing else came up about it till now rickets is a failure as a governor

WOWT

Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state employees to rally for higher wages, better working conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state employees will be rallying Tuesday for better working conditions and higher wages. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents 8,000 state workers, says labor contract negotiations will begin with state officials this month. The union says they hope this rally will call...
NEBRASKA STATE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Examiner

17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says

OMAHA — Seventeen of Nebraska’s state senators have signed the first pledge pushed by Charles Herbster’s new political action committee: to scrap the Legislature’s unique system of electing committee chairs by secret ballot. Republicans have sought that change for the nonpartisan body.  Historically, shielding votes for committee leadership process from public view has allowed senators […] The post 17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Pete Ricketts
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
#State Of Nebraska#Infrastructure#Digital Equity#Deployment Program
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska hunters can donate deer to feed the hungry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is giving Nebraska hunters a chance to give back. Seven processing locations throughout the state will accept whole field-dressed deer to donate to local food pantries and organizations fighting hunger. The participating meat processors are:. Amherst – Belschner Custom...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
