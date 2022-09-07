Read full article on original website
William Austin
5d ago
he said the same thing about 3 years ago and nothing else came up about it till now rickets is a failure as a governor
Reply
2
Related
WOWT
Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
klkntv.com
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As senior living facilities struggle to find workers, one professor from Minnesota is pitching an idea that would send us into the future. “Robots, I wish I had one,” said Jane Crouch, a resident at a Lincoln senior living facility. “I could use a robot.”
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
klkntv.com
Nebraska state employees to rally for higher wages, better working conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state employees will be rallying Tuesday for better working conditions and higher wages. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents 8,000 state workers, says labor contract negotiations will begin with state officials this month. The union says they hope this rally will call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ricketts makes visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal
Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week.
17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says
OMAHA — Seventeen of Nebraska’s state senators have signed the first pledge pushed by Charles Herbster’s new political action committee: to scrap the Legislature’s unique system of electing committee chairs by secret ballot. Republicans have sought that change for the nonpartisan body. Historically, shielding votes for committee leadership process from public view has allowed senators […] The post 17 state senators pledge to end secret ballot for legislative committees, Herbster PAC says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans
One of every five Nebraskans has money sitting with the Unclaimed Property Division of the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
Larry Langer said he quit years ago, but said he still believes in mission of group labeled as ‘extremist’ by ADL, others
doniphanherald.com
17 Republican senators pledge support for secret leadership votes in Nebraska Legislature
Seventeen Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature have signed onto a pledge to vote to end secret ballot selection of the Legislature's leadership positions by state senators in 2023. One of them, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, is positioned to be elected attorney general in November, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found
RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
klkntv.com
Nebraska hunters can donate deer to feed the hungry
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is giving Nebraska hunters a chance to give back. Seven processing locations throughout the state will accept whole field-dressed deer to donate to local food pantries and organizations fighting hunger. The participating meat processors are:. Amherst – Belschner Custom...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
KETV.com
Omaha civil rights icon Malcolm X selected for induction in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha civil rights icon will soon appear in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The commission unanimously chose Malcolm X as the 2024 nominee Monday. He was one of three finalists, joined by Louise Pound and Howard Hanson. Commission chairperson Ron Hull said Malcolm X has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Comments / 8