‘I feel lost’: Chilean researchers saddened by vote to reject new constitution

Read full article on original website
Hannah Blazewick
3d ago
The Chile has already have a great constitution that did not Want that left wing garbage
Reply
5
Related
Chile students disrupt metro with protests in wake of constitution defeat
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chilean students protested in several subway stations in the capital on Wednesday, demanding reforms to the education system days after voters rejected a proposed constitution that had roots in student demonstrations three years ago.
A New Constitution Won't Solve Chile's Biggest Problems | Opinion
Chileans went to the polls Sunday to reject, by a margin of more than 20 percentage points, a proposed new constitution.
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexico president chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official accused in missing students case
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
A drug cartel hijacked and burned more than a dozen vehicles across Tijuana and killed innocent bystanders in the region during a spree of violence. But can officials reassure a nervous city?
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Here's why a growing number of Americans are moving to Mexico
A growing number of Americans are crossing the southern border and making Mexico their new home. CNN’s David Culver takes a look at the cause and effect of Americans settling in Mexico City.
RELATED PEOPLE
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy
The families of the ten miners trapped underground in Mexico since early August have rejected a new rescue strategy proposed by the government, Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday.
Mexico denounces attack on Argentina VP, hails her "miraculous" escape
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape.
Video Shows Wannabe Assassin Got This Close to Argentina VP
A Brazilian man is in custody after he held a loaded gun just a few feet from the head of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Thursday. Video shows Kirchner greeting supporters outside her home in the affluent suburb of Recoleta, Buenos Aires, when the unidentified assailant approaches suddenly, holding a gun to her face. A click can be heard but the gun fails to shoot. Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, holds her hands to her head and appears to duck while the crowd appears to be in shock at what just unfolded. Authorities told Argentinian newspaper Clarín that a 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested but did not provide any further identifying details except that he had a prior arrest in March for carrying a weapon. Sources told the publication the man was carrying a .32-caliber pistol that had bullets loaded into the magazine. The man is now in custody at the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. President Alberto Fernández later described the attack as “extremely serious” and “the most serious that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.”El video del arma contra @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/8j1xpMnPoe— Lautaro Maislin (@LautaroMaislin) September 2, 2022 Read it at Clarín
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office
BOGOTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
The 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Officially Over. But Hundreds of Migrants Are Still Stuck in Mexico
People are stuck waiting in Mexico because of a new process designed by DHS that requires those in MPP to wait until their next court date before they can be removed from the program
I've seen America's future if the Trumpers win: It's what Lebanon looks like right now
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. Comedian Kathy Griffin recently received a rash of grief for insinuating in a tweet that the Republicans want to start a civil war. But it is actual Republicans who have floated that possibility – not Griffin. So what would that entail? What would that future look like?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Narco threat lingers as U.S. border crossers avoid Baja California
"On my way here a lot of people told me stay away,” said Pele, pronounced peh-lee. "I had the fear too, so I turned around and I went back, I went back to my United States.”
A 'radical shift' at the border is making things tougher for Biden
A major detail is missing from many conversations about the rising number of migrants coming to the US-Mexico border.
China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia
Chinese state media say the country’s top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country, underscoring China's backing of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality. The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation on “fighting against external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others,” in a meeting with Russian lawmakers Thursday. Li also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan. That would mark Xi’s first trip outside China...
Comments / 1