westernkansasnews.com
12 Teachers named Semi-Finalists for Crystal Apple Award
The Crystal Apple Committee of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced semi-finalists for this year’s Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition program. This is the 27th year of the program honoring the finest educators in Finney County. The Crystal Apple Committee is made up of representatives from the...
westernkansasnews.com
Colorado man taken into custody after multi-county chase
Scott City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Sunday morning at approximately 9:33 a.m. the Scott City Police Department was notified a chase was about to enter northern Scott County on U.S. 83 Highway. The Oakley Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of a vehicle with speeds exceeding...
kscbnews.net
Haskell County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Satanta Residents
On Sunday, September 11th, at 07:04 am, Sabas Leyva-Hernandez and Gabriel Rios both of Satanta were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, Rios had a previous Haskell County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia & two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
kscbnews.net
Ulysses Woman Injured in Kearny County Accident
A Ulysses woman was injured in an accident in Kearny County Friday afternoon at approximately 4:07pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of K25 and Road R. A 2008 Ford Escape being driven by Melissa Ramos, 37, of Ulysses and a 2018 Freightliner semi being driven by Danny Stratmeier, 65, of Marienthal KS, were both Southbound on K25 Highway. The semi slowed to make a left turn onto Road R when the Escape began to pass The semi on the left. Stratmeier continued to turn onto Road R and was struck on the driver’s side. Ramos continued straight into the southwest ditch of K25 and came to a rest. The Freightliner veered back to the right after being struck by the Escape, then rolled onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the southwest ditch.
westernkansasnews.com
Holcomb rolls Cimarron to improve to 2-0
Cimarron, Kan. Coming off a 34-20 road victory over Liberal a week ago, the Holcomb Longhorns picked up another road win Friday, this time at Cimarron, as the Longhorns scored on every possession en route to a 54-6 win. The Longhorns rolled up 34 1st half points, with rushing touchdowns...
westernkansasnews.com
Hugoton pulls away from Ulysses late
Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–When the Hugoton Eagles and the Ulysses Tigers meet on the field, it is always a battle. You can also include that it was the Eagle Homecoming. It just addesd fuel to the fire in the big rivalry game. The Eagles used an air attack to get the victory, 31 to 14 over the Tigers.
