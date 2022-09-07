SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.

