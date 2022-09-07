ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases

SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign

SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people dead after shooting at Northside lounge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two individuals have been pronounced dead following a shooting at a lounge. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at Rose Bistro around 1:00 a.m. towards the Northside of town. Upon arrival, police say they found two people dead from gunshots and a third person who was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

