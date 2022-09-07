Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
foxsanantonio.com
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
foxsanantonio.com
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases
SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
foxsanantonio.com
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
foxsanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
foxsanantonio.com
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
foxsanantonio.com
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign
SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
foxsanantonio.com
Need a job? Several employers are hosting job fairs and looking for hard workers like you!
SAN ANTONIO – Are you in need of a job? Well, we want to help connect you with a couple of career opportunities in our area. This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office and community residents team up for trash cleanup
SAN ANTONIO - After many complaints from nearby neighbors of a homeless camp on the city's westside, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office hosted a community cleanup project Saturday morning. It took place at the Marbach Village which is located off Marbach Oaks near Marbach Rd. Many deputies and cadets gave...
foxsanantonio.com
New bond program aims to add more room and more security for East Central ISD
BEXAR COUNTY—It's no secret the populations of San Antonio and Bexar County are growing. Much of that expansion is happening on the city's East side. Now, the East Central Independent School District says they need more room. The district's Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election...
foxsanantonio.com
Police could use your help looking for the suspect who killed a man back in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - Crime stoppers could use your help looking for the suspect responsible for killing a man back in 2018. 44-year-old Herion Chase was killed in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near I-10 and Dietrich Road. Police say two men were across the street standing next to...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead after shooting at Northside lounge, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two individuals have been pronounced dead following a shooting at a lounge. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at Rose Bistro around 1:00 a.m. towards the Northside of town. Upon arrival, police say they found two people dead from gunshots and a third person who was...
foxsanantonio.com
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
foxsanantonio.com
More neighborhoods using license plate scanning cameras to combat crime
SAN ANTONIO - If you drove in or out of your neighborhood today, there's a good chance a surveillance camera took a picture of your car. You may not have noticed them, but they've been installed in many neighborhoods. Some feel the cameras make us safer, but others call them...
