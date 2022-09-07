Read full article on original website
Engadget
The 2021 Apple TV HD has hit an all-time low of $99
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Engadget
watchOS 9 is now available
You'll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later to access the update. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. Alongside iOS 16, Apple has released watchOS 9. To install the update on your smartwatch, you'll first need to download iOS 16 on your iPhone. You can do that by opening the Settings app and then tapping "General," followed by "Software" and lastly "Update." If you own an Apple Watch Series 3, you won't get access to the software as Apple is dropping support for its 2017 wearable. It's also worth noting that not every watchOS 9 feature will be available on every Apple Watch and in every region.
Engadget
Google reportedly won't make another Pixelbook laptop
Google is killing its Pixelbook laptop, according to an internal memo The Verge. The company has also “shut down” the team that was working on the next generation of the device, which was reportedly “far along in development.”. The company apparently opted to shift resources away from...
Engadget
Twitter starts rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers
Twitter has begun Spaces tab. Starting today, on iOS can check out the new interface element through the subscription’s early access Labs feature. The tab brings together live and recorded Spaces, and even offers a selection of popular podcasts you can listen to directly through the app. Evidence that...
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Samsung's Galaxy Z...
Engadget
Canon R10 review: 4K and fast shooting speeds for less than $1,000
Autofocus is also great, but rolling shutter is an issue. Search For Wealth Management Companies in Portland. In this article: gear, camera, 4K 60p, APS-C, 24-megapixel, mirrorless, EOS R10, review, Canon. From the moment Canon launched the full-frame mirrorless EOS R, everyone wondered if it would use the same mount...
Engadget
Comcast debuts 2Gbps internet service in four states
It's a precursor to the company's 10G rollout next year. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. , Comcast is one step closer to offering multi-gig symmetrical speeds over cable. This week, the company began a new deployment that will allow more than 50 million US households to access its new 2Gbps service by the end of 2025. In a spotted by , Comcast said it would offer multi-gig internet packages in 34 cities across the country before the end of the year, with initial rollouts already underway in Augusta, Colorado Springs, Panama City Beach and Philadelphia.
