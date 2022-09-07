You'll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later to access the update. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. Alongside iOS 16, Apple has released watchOS 9. To install the update on your smartwatch, you'll first need to download iOS 16 on your iPhone. You can do that by opening the Settings app and then tapping "General," followed by "Software" and lastly "Update." If you own an Apple Watch Series 3, you won't get access to the software as Apple is dropping support for its 2017 wearable. It's also worth noting that not every watchOS 9 feature will be available on every Apple Watch and in every region.

