Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Omaha police respond to overnight shooting near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hanscom Park. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Officers were initially called for gunshots being heard. Once police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Steven Woodson in Hanscom suffering from a gunshot wound.
Omaha car crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man died after crashing his car in Omaha on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said police were dispatched to 72nd St. and Pine St. around 7:00 a.m. on the report of a single vehicle injury crash. Officers said a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling...
Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 80 in Omaha is delaying traffic during the morning commute. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between 60th and 72nd streets. It is not known at this time what caused the collision. According to the Nebraska...
Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park Avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said.
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural
OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
Semi jack-knifed, blocking I-80 eastbound lanes at I-680
OMAHA, Neb. — A semi crash blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 at Interstate 680, Saturday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. In a series of tweets, Omaha police said the I-80 eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to the I, L, Q streets exit.
Arkansas authorities arrest Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas have arrested an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Benton Police Department in Arkansas said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was taken into custody Monday. Earlier Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still searching for Smith, climbed over...
'To remember the sacrifice': Community honors first responders during 9/11 ceremony
The community gathered Sunday morning, taking a moment of reflection, remembering the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including first responders. "That's what they're here for today, to remember the sacrifice of those who are here every day to protect us. And on a bad day sometimes they give their lives," said Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon.
Boys Town water rescue Friday morning; person trapped under mower in lake
A mower was found upside down in the lake at Boys Town and a person was trapped underneath the mower.
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tonya Marie Glathar, 43, of Glenwood, on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Driving under Suspension....
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost.
