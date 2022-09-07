ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha police respond to overnight shooting near Hanscom Park

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hanscom Park. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Officers were initially called for gunshots being heard. Once police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Steven Woodson in Hanscom suffering from a gunshot wound.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha car crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man died after crashing his car in Omaha on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said police were dispatched to 72nd St. and Pine St. around 7:00 a.m. on the report of a single vehicle injury crash. Officers said a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man dies after crashing into concrete base of traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after crashing near 72nd and Pine streets. Omaha police were called to the area around 7 a.m. after reports of a driver crashing into a traffic signal. A witness told police the driver, 46-year-old Mario Louis ran a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning. It happened at Park Avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain. The car went down an embankment and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural

OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

I-80 traffic diverted due to overturned semi-truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on I-80 eastbound are impacted by a semi-truck crash. According to tweets from Omaha Police, a semi-truck on eastbound I-80 to I-680 crashed and tipped over Saturday morning. All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-80 to I-680 are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Semi jack-knifed, blocking I-80 eastbound lanes at I-680

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi crash blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 at Interstate 680, Saturday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. In a series of tweets, Omaha police said the I-80 eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to the I, L, Q streets exit.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arkansas authorities arrest Omaha murder suspect who escaped prison

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas have arrested an Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday. The Benton Police Department in Arkansas said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was taken into custody Monday. Earlier Monday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said authorities were still searching for Smith, climbed over...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tonya Marie Glathar, 43, of Glenwood, on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,300. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Driving under Suspension....
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80

(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
CASS COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas

Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...

