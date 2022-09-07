NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider. The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Charter Day School Inc. has petitioned the Supreme Court to “review and reverse”...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. The changes come in the wake of outcry over the death of a prominent Wilmington cardiologist, who passed away after being over-sedated during a routine dental procedure in 2020.
