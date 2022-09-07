ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas Most Wanted lists

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCBD

Summer temperatures this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like temperatures are returning to the region with a slim chance of some showers over portions of the South Plains. Daytime highs will climb to near 90 degrees in Lubbock and to the mid-90s in the eastern communities tomorrow. The temps will remain in the mid-90s along and off of the Caprock but will cool some in the central and western areas Wednesday and Thursday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cool Sunday, warm again next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front we’ve back tracking last few days had enough of a southward push that thunderstorms developed ahead of it in the Permian Basin this afternoon. Now we do still have a chance for rain through the night. The main change all of our...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy