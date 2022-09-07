Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Crosse’s 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt begins Monday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The annual hunt is almost upon us!. The 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt begins Monday starting at 6 a.m. One clue will be posted each day on the Oktoberfest USA website. The clues will also be available on their social media accounts. Medallion hunters should keep...
La Crosse north side traffic lights to be upgraded
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, some traffic control lights on La Crosse’s north side will get an upgrade. Signal cabinets, which control and power traffic lights, will be replaced one intersection at a time, according to the City of La Crosse’s engineering department. The city’s affected signalized intersections will be Copeland and Monitor, Rose and Monitor, Rose...
Credit union offices in north La Crosse could be turned into affordable housing
Attempts to buy the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce building and a local motel didn’t work out, but La Crosse city leaders have yet another plan to develop affordable housing. The city’s community development committee is being asked to use up to $2.6 million in federal ARPA relief funds to buy the Marine Credit Union offices in north La Crosse, on Monitor Street.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Mecum Auctions TV voice, John Kraman, on why they’ll be in Fountain City this week
John Kraman, the TV voice of Mecum Auctions, was on WIZM last week to talk about why one of the biggest auction companies in the world will be in Fountain City, Wis., this week. Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis., goes to auction Sept. 14-17. La...
La Crosse ‘Pride in the Park’ moves indoors to Logan High School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A celebration of love is once again coming to La Crosse. LGBT community members and allies took shelter at Logan High School for this year’s ‘Pride in the Park’. Event organizers changed locations just yesterday to stay out of the rain. They...
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
La Crosse Cathedral celebrates end of two-year renovation, after $6 million raised
Two years of church renovations, including massive scaffolding that was wrapped around the building, are now finished at La Crosse’s St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. The “Beacon of Light and Hope” event included a late-morning mass Sunday and a festival in the parking lot after the service.
City of La Crosse may buy Northside building for affordable housing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants to purchase a building on the City’s northside for affordable housing. Some council members say they still do not know specific details about the purchase. According to documents posted online, city leaders may purchase the former Marine Credit Union Building located on the corner of Monitor and Avon Street to...
Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
New La Crosse School Board member is former teacher at Logan
A former Logan High School teacher has been chosen to fill an empty seat on the La Crosse School Board until the spring election. The board members needed just one ballot to select Emily Mootz from a field of four candidates. The seat became vacant this summer after the sudden resignation of Rob Abraham, in protest over high school consolidation plans.
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle's only occupant was found deceased.
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
La Crosse man sentenced to nearly 7 years for drug trafficking, gun convictions
MADISON (WKBT) — A 34-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to 81 months in prison for drug and gun convictions Friday. Curtis Ross was convicted on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty to those charges in June of this year.
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
