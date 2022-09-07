ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse north side traffic lights to be upgraded

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, some traffic control lights on La Crosse’s north side will get an upgrade. Signal cabinets, which control and power traffic lights, will be replaced one intersection at a time, according to the City of La Crosse’s engineering department. The city’s affected signalized intersections will be Copeland and Monitor, Rose and Monitor, Rose...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Credit union offices in north La Crosse could be turned into affordable housing

Attempts to buy the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce building and a local motel didn’t work out, but La Crosse city leaders have yet another plan to develop affordable housing. The city’s community development committee is being asked to use up to $2.6 million in federal ARPA relief funds to buy the Marine Credit Union offices in north La Crosse, on Monitor Street.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

New La Crosse School Board member is former teacher at Logan

A former Logan High School teacher has been chosen to fill an empty seat on the La Crosse School Board until the spring election. The board members needed just one ballot to select Emily Mootz from a field of four candidates. The seat became vacant this summer after the sudden resignation of Rob Abraham, in protest over high school consolidation plans.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch

(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to nearly 7 years for drug trafficking, gun convictions

MADISON (WKBT) — A 34-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to 81 months in prison for drug and gun convictions Friday. Curtis Ross was convicted on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty to those charges in June of this year.
LA CROSSE, WI

