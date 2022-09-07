Read full article on original website
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Eater
A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union
Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Wine and Beer Walk, Cider Swig Festival, and Pike Brewing
Spend an afternoon exploring the charming historic Stadium District, listening to acoustic artists, sampling your favorite drinks, and admiring art at the Stadium District Art, Wine, and Beer Walk Sept. 10. Buy tickets at Brown Paper Tickets. New Beer and Look for Pike Brewing. Exciting things are happening at Seattle’s...
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
parentmap.com
San Gennaro Festival
Seattle's favorite Italian Street Fair is BACK! The San Gennaro Festival of Seattle will be held September 9-11th. This three-day Italian festival in Georgetown brings together the best in Italian cuisine, a beer and wine garden, merchandise booths, children's activities, and three nights of live music and dancing. Our 8th festival will be the best yet with three new Italian American bands playing this year. Don't miss the procession on Saturday morning, and some beautiful opera music Sunday morning!
parentmap.com
Japanese Taiko Drums in Old Town Park
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park Tacoma Sept 10th at 4:00pm. CHIKIRI and team, and The School of TAIKO, perform exciting and beautiful Japanese Taiko Drums. The drum group and the school, based in Seattle/Bellevue, were founded in 2009 by professional Taiko performers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi. We’ll be...
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
downtownbellevue.com
Polestar Showroom to Open Soon at Bellevue Square
Polestar will be opening soon as can tell from the almost finished interior and bars on the doors. Polestar, the electric car company, will be opening soon in Bellevue Square. The showroom is looking close to finished from the interior photo that can be seen below, and built out windows and door.
knkx.org
Famous Seattle architect designs church in the heart of Amazon HQ
On Sunday, Sept. 11, a church in South Lake Union is holding a grand opening for their new building, located in the heart of Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The building housing Seattle Unity – a non-denominational spiritual community with its roots in Christianity, but which welcomes people of all beliefs including atheists – was designed by Tom Kundig, a famous Seattle architect who also designed the Burke Museum.
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
seattlemet.com
Japantown Was Due for a Landmark
Jan Johnson was an unlikely steward for the Panama Hotel. Back in 1985, the building’s longtime owner, Takashi Hori, handed the deed and his hefty ring of keys over to the young artist who’d taken a shine to the neighborhood. Johnson had zero Japanese heritage—and zero experience maintaining a creaky single-occupancy hotel built in 1910. But for several decades, she’s managed to protect a powerful symbol of a neighborhood whose history looms large, even if its boundaries don’t.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
parentmap.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest
Join us for a weekend celebration of birds and nature in beautiful Edmonds Washington. Cast your vote in the annual Bird Fest Photo Contest and enjoy other festival favorites such as the Kids’ Corner, the Sunday Boat Cruise, presentations by local experts, and guided walks showcasing the area’s birding hotspots. Visit the website for the latest information. Pugetsoundbirdfest.org.
seattlerefined.com
Discover the hidden storage spots in your home and use them to your advantage
Karen Bidwell did a kitchen remodel nearly 10 years ago and her biggest regret was not having pull-out shelves installed. Losing things in the back of her cabinet was a huge problem. Karen knew she needed a better solution. She needed ShelfGenie. The process was so simple. Karen called ShelfGenie...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
