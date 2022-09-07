Paddy Pimblett shone a spotlight on mental health following his last win at UFC London in July, calling on those having trouble with loneliness or depression to reach out and talk to their friends and family about it. That speech was inspired by the loss of one of his close friends in the lead-up to his fight, but Pimblett has also grappled with his own mental health over the years.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO