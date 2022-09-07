Closures, restrictions lifted on several western Montana rivers

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials have announced that restrictions and closures are being lifted on several rivers in Western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the recent smoky conditions have caused water temperatures to cool down to meet the criteria to lift fishing restrictions and closures.

The restrictions and closures were eased on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

All restrictions on rivers in FWP Region 2 — including the Bitterroot and the Clark Fork — are being lifted.

Numerous other rivers in Montana remain under fishing restrictions.

For a full list, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures .