Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five answers: South Carolina at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – To get to the long and short of it right away, we asked five questions, and the answer to all was “no.” There was little that South Carolina needed to do and was able to do well in the 44-30 loss on Saturday against Arkansas, and that’s why the game may have felt more lopsided than the final scored indicated.
Rocket Sanders has career day for Hogs against South Carolina
There have been several big-time rushing performances by Arkansas running backs against South Carolina over the years, and sophomore Rocket Sanders added his name to the list as the Hogs improved to 2-0 Saturday. Sanders scored his first two touchdowns of the 2022 season against the Gamecocks and continued to be a workhorse for the Razorback offense.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
What they were saying about Arkansas' 44-30 win over South Carolina
No. 16 Arkansas was far from perfect, but more than enough to control the line of scrimmage in a 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) were on the verge of blowing out the Gamecocks...
Where Rattler and the other Gamecocks rank among SEC stat leaders
Spencer Rattler entered Week 2 at Arkansas at or near the bottom of the SEC in a handful of passing categories. Against the Razorbacks, Rattler completed 24-of-39 passes for 376 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His rating was 145.85 and he averaged 9.6 yards per attempt. According to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses loss at Arkansas, delivers grim injury news
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will try and bounce back after the Arkansas loss, 44-30, in a game in which the Gamecocks on defense at one point were down 3 starters. The Gamecocks were in an early hole, and Spencer Rattler rallied South Carolina from an early 21-3 deficit in part with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells, Jr. midway through the third quarter.
Best quotes from players following loss to Arkansas
South Carolina suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday as it fell to Arkansas in Fayetteville by a score of 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished with 411 yards of offense but struggled to get anything going on the ground. Of the 411 yards of offense, the Gamecocks' offense could only muster up 40 yards on the ground.
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
Spencer Rattler hasn't changed at South Carolina and neither has K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
WLTX.com
USC legend George Rogers' biggest accomplishment? Being 'a Gamecock', he says
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers left it all on the football field, and then some, in his career. His many accolades are proof of that.
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
WLOS.com
Man's remains discovered in SC woods unidentified nearly two years later
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – It’s a cold case that’s baffled Richland County investigators. It’s been nearly two years since a man’s remains were found in a wooded area on South Beltline Boulevard in Columbia. “Unfortunately, the cause of death for this individual is undetermined,”...
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
The Post and Courier
Taco place changing hands in Columbia, while more mac and cheese comes to West Columbia
COLUMBIA — It's time for a spicy turnover in the taco business in the Harbison area. The Del Taco restaurant at 145 Harbison Blvd., the only location in the Midlands for the chain, has closed. The new owners of the location are still in the taco business, however: it's...
247Sports
