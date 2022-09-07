FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – To get to the long and short of it right away, we asked five questions, and the answer to all was “no.” There was little that South Carolina needed to do and was able to do well in the 44-30 loss on Saturday against Arkansas, and that’s why the game may have felt more lopsided than the final scored indicated.

