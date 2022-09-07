ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five answers: South Carolina at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – To get to the long and short of it right away, we asked five questions, and the answer to all was “no.” There was little that South Carolina needed to do and was able to do well in the 44-30 loss on Saturday against Arkansas, and that’s why the game may have felt more lopsided than the final scored indicated.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Rocket Sanders has career day for Hogs against South Carolina

There have been several big-time rushing performances by Arkansas running backs against South Carolina over the years, and sophomore Rocket Sanders added his name to the list as the Hogs improved to 2-0 Saturday. Sanders scored his first two touchdowns of the 2022 season against the Gamecocks and continued to be a workhorse for the Razorback offense.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer addresses loss at Arkansas, delivers grim injury news

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will try and bounce back after the Arkansas loss, 44-30, in a game in which the Gamecocks on defense at one point were down 3 starters. The Gamecocks were in an early hole, and Spencer Rattler rallied South Carolina from an early 21-3 deficit in part with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells, Jr. midway through the third quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Best quotes from players following loss to Arkansas

South Carolina suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday as it fell to Arkansas in Fayetteville by a score of 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished with 411 yards of offense but struggled to get anything going on the ground. Of the 411 yards of offense, the Gamecocks' offense could only muster up 40 yards on the ground.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas

The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
247Sports

Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Charlotte#American Football#Sec#Gamecocks#L Texas A M#Lsu
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent

LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy