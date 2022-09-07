ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Arket has launched a dog range inspired by its Scandi-style clothes collections

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ggI2_0hlkvrKJ00

Supplier of Scandi street style with a timeless twist, Stockholm-based label Arket is a go-to for wardrobe staples that feel far more expensive than its high street price tag would suggest. And now, the cult brand is proving that dogs can be just as chic as their owners.

Following suit from Pandora’s engravable pet accessory range and Zara’s sell-out canine collection , Arket has just dropped a very slick range of essentials for your pup.

Priced between £12 to £69, the collection features everything from cool weather coats and warm jumpers, to padded beds , classic collars , toys and leather leads . Plus, each piece is infused with the brand’s signature minimalist style.

From a slick quilted puffer that riffs off that The Frankie Shop jacket to a stylish zip-up black knitted jumper that wouldn’t look out of place in our own wardrobe, the range is a dream for fashion-conscious dog-parents.

Whether you’re keen to match your dog with a quilted puffer or knit for AW22 (we certainly are) or have a pup whose possessions are looking a bit worse for wear, these are the Arket pieces making a beeline straight for our dog’s wardrobe.

Arket dog jumper: £45, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ntibu_0hlkvrKJ00

Inspired by the feel of Arket’s ready-to-wear collections, this zip-up knitted jumper is both a stylish and practical choice for your dog. Available in sizes from XS to L, the soft and warming sweater is perfect for keeping pups warm this autumn and winter. It’s blended from wool and cotton for comfort and breathability, just don’t let them plunge in any muddy puddles.

Buy now

Arket dog rain coat: £69, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbdJf_0hlkvrKJ00

A good raincoat is essential for keeping dogs dry and therefore warmer during wet walks. This Arket one has water-resistant properties and a soft lining for extra comfort. The design features an elasticated pull-on neck with an adjustable string, buckle waist and back part. The opening at the top is a handy touch that allows you to easily thread a lead through too.

Buy now

Arket padded dog bed: £59, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex7Az_0hlkvrKJ00

Struggling to find a dog bed that slots seamlessly into your interiors? Arket has offered up the solution with this sleek padded design. Made from cotton canvas with recycled polyester padding, the black minimalist design will complement any space. Better still, both the cover and inner cushion can be removed which makes washing a breeze. For larger dogs, you can get the bed in a bigger size for £10 more (£69, Independent.co.uk ).

Buy now

Arket dog puffer jacket: £69, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnF6V_0hlkvrKJ00

With quilted jackets going viral for AW22, it’s only fair that your dog should own one too. Arket’s pup-friendly puffer jacket comes in sizes XS-L and in a stylish khaki colourway, as well as khaki green and black. Keeping them snug and cosy, there’s a high neck with a drawstring while an elastic band keeps the piece in place.

Buy now

Arket mesh dog harness: £45, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxWlU_0hlkvrKJ00

A good harness is an essential for dog parents and Arket’s design is perfectly minimalist. Available in sizes XS-L, the piece is made from recycled materials with padding for comfort. There’s also three buckle attachments for extra versatility and two alternative loops for the leash.

Buy now

Arket leather dog collar: £17, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzGxC_0hlkvrKJ00

A sleek addition to your pet arsenal, this leather dog collar is designed in classic style. Made from chrome-free tanned leather, the soft yet durable natural material is touted to be long-lasting and is available in sizes XS-L. The piece boasts a stitched finish and traditional buckle closure with a D-ring that will attach with ease to your lead.

Buy now

Arket leather dog lead: £45, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctDsT_0hlkvrKJ00

Made from soft and supple chrome-free tanned leather, Arket’s dog lead is not only sustainable, but also chic and classic. The clean-lined design features a modern clasp and comfortable loop handle, measuring a length of 180cm.

Buy now

Arket dog toy: £12, Independent.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWaYZ_0hlkvrKJ00

Made from cotton, this green patterned toy is designed for dogs to chew on and play with. With a length of 17cm, it’s perfect for keeping pups stimulated and engaging in a game of tug with them. And compared to most dog toys, it gets extra kudos for being aesthetically pleasing; not that we would expect anything less from Arket?

Buy now

Pandora’s first pet collection is here with dog and cat collars, plus engravable tags

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best packing cubes for keeping your suitcase organised

Packing is the worst part of any trip. The anxiety around forgetting something, the worry that your suitcase will be too heavy and the concern that that flimsy zip might just not make it all the way round once you’ve piled your possessions inside a bag.Needless to say, packing to come home from a holiday is even worse. But packing cubes make the process so much simpler, allowing you to separate your socks from your sarongs in an efficient fashion while saving a bit of space, too.Packing cubes are about so much more than organisation, though. While it’s handy to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘Finally someone brought the fashion’: Zendaya praised for her old-school Hollywood Emmys look

Zendaya has been praised for bringing some classic Hollywood glamour to the Emmy Awards last night.The 26-year-old wore a floor-length strapless black Valentino gown to the TV event, where she made history as the youngest two-time Emmy winner after winning Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Euphoria.The actor accessorised her red carpet look with a diamond necklace and earrings, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.Fans were quick to praise the Spider-man: No Way Home star’s look on social media, with one Twitter user writing: “ZENDAYA!!! Thank you GOD!!! Finally someone brought the FASHION.”Another added: “Whatever...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

15 best fake tans for a golden glow all year round

Whether you’re off on holiday, planning a staycation or simply kicking back at home, it’s easy to feign the look of sun-kissed skin thanks to a range of innovative false tan formulas hitting the market.One of the more controversial beauty products, some of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an Oompa Loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

9 best pregnancy pillows that provide support and help ease back pain

Made for use in the second and third trimesters of your pregnancy, pregnancy pillows are ergonomic supports specifically designed to combat common sleep concerns and to reduce aches and pains.Having a soft but sturdy support can really help to take the pressure off your hips, back and bump during the day, as well as keep your neck, spine and hips aligned properly during sleep.With so many on the market, it can be difficult to choose which will suit you best. It’s a good idea to first think about what sort of result you’re wanting from a pillow. Do you struggle...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy