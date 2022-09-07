ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Fresh strikes in Royal Mail dispute over pay and conditions

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWAII_0hlkvpYr00

More strikes by Royal Mail workers have been announced in a worsening dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are walking out on Thursday and Friday, threatening disruption to deliveries, and will now take further action at the end of the month.

The union announced a further 48-hour stoppage on September 30 and October 1, saying its 115,000 members were increasingly angry at an “imposed” 2% pay rise.

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices on Thursday, following strikes last week.

The union said its members face a “dramatic” reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered

Dave Ward, CWU

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room – and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.”

Mr Ward said the fresh strikes had been called following the “despicable” way staff were being treated.

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

“They are fighting for a no-strings, real-terms pay rise – something they are fully entitled to.

“Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The CWU’s decision to announce further strike action is placing jobs at risk. Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day. Strike action has weakened our financial position and is threatening the long-term job security of our postmen and women.

“The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business and to engage urgently on the changes required.

“We are now a parcels business. We must adapt old ways of working designed for letters to a world increasingly dominated by parcels and act fast.

“We want to protect well-paid, permanent jobs long-term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay, terms and conditions. The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years. In a business that is currently losing £1 million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

The CWU has described the strikes as the biggest of the summer, which has also seen industrial action by rail workers, Openreach engineers, BT call centre staff, refuse collectors and barristers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death.The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.Mr Johnson had his final audience with the Queen in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6 as he made way for Liz Truss to succeed him in Downing Street.The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign, said he was moved by...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

MP Margaret Ferrier sentenced to 270-hour community order for breaking Covid rules

An MP who took a train from London to Scotland after learning she had tested positive for Covid has been sentenced to a 270-hour community order for breaking virus rules.Margaret Ferrier MP admitted putting people at risk by visiting a number of locations in Glasgow after taking a Covid test.She must complete the 270-hour community “payback” order within nine months.Imposing the order at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull told the MP: "The public rightly expect the people elected to represent them to set an example."You wilfully ignored the rules and did not isolate. Having tested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trains will run through the night as London braces for 750,000 mourners

Extra train services have been planned for London over the next week as the capital prepares to receive thousands of mourners ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Plans were being finalised on Monday for several rail operators to lay on extra services through the night, to allow as many people as possible to travel to the capital to pay their respects.Industry figures said that individual operators would update their timetables over the next 24 to 48 hours with details of additional services.The Independent has approached rail operators serving London for further details.Ahead of her state funeral on 19 September, the Queen’s coffin...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

There was no discrimination, says head of RAF amid recruitment drive claims

The head of the Royal Air Force (RAF) has said there was “no discrimination against any group” after reports of a recruitment drive which favoured women and ethnic minorities.In August claims emerged that the RAF’s head of recruitment refused to follow an order to prioritise women and ethnic minority candidates over white men because she believed it was “unlawful”.The group captain told her boss she was not willing to allocate slots on training courses based purely on a specific gender or ethnicity, according to a leaked message seen by Sky News.Asked about the allegations, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Mail#Mail Sorting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cwu
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon hails Queen as ‘anchor of our nation’ ahead of Holyrood tributes

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Queen as the “anchor of our nation” ahead of a Motion of Condolence in the Scottish Parliament.The Scottish First Minister said that in an “ever-changing world, especially in turbulent times” the Queen had been a “great constant”.She also spoke about the Queen’s “genuine love of Scotland” and her “profound sense of public service”, which Ms Sturgeon said “never faltered”.Her comments came ahead of tributes to Elizabeth II at a special sitting of the Scottish Parliament later on Monday.At 5.40pm today MSPs will assemble @ScotParl to pay respect to Her Majesty The Queen and...
POLITICS
AFP

Crowds queue through the night in Scotland for queen

Thousands of people queued throughout the night in Edinburgh to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before her coffin was to be flown to London on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral. - 'Unique event' - Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected in London to file past the queen's coffin at Westminster.
U.K.
The Independent

How will travel be affected during the time of national mourning for the Queen?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III have no parallel in modern times for the UK.In terms of travel, the next week will see some disruption across a wide range of services – but as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, national rail strikes this week have been called off.Travellers who wish to alter their plans because of the funeral are also concerned about their options.These are the key questions and answers.Where will travel be most affected?Initially, in and around Edinburgh, where the Queen’s coffin will remain until Tuesday afternoon – when it...
TRAVEL
The Independent

MP who took train while she had Covid due to be sentenced

An MP who admitted putting people at risk by travelling on a train from London to Scotland knowing she had Covid-19 is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.Margaret Ferrier travelled in and around Glasgow and to London in September 2020 after taking a test for the virus.While awaiting the results, the independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West spoke in the Houses of Parliament and visited elsewhere in London.A court heard she then took the train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.Ferrier, 62, admitted she had culpably and recklessly exposed the public “to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy