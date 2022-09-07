ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More than two-thirds of ‘Covid boomerang kids’ are still living with parents, study finds

By Andrea Blanco
 5 days ago

More than two-thirds of the so-called “ Covid boomerang kids” who moved in with their parents during the pandemic are still living at home, a new study shows.

As the pandemic gradually subsides, many adult children who moved back to their parents’ homes during the onset of COVID-19 have yet to leave the nest for a second time, according to a LendingTree report published last week.

The report found that nearly 32 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers moved back home after the outbreak. Those delaying a second move are prioritising financial stability and long-term housing security, with 39 per cent saying they’ve paid down debt, while 31 per cent are saving for a down payment.

While only a third of the “boomerang kids” — a term used for adult children living with their parents — have moved out of their folks’ homes, nearly three in ten of those who have spread their wings again were able to purchase a home after they saved on rent.

“With inflation as high as it is and with rates rising, it can be difficult for anyone to make ends meet in today’s economy,” senior economist Jacob Channel told LendingTree.

But despite the financial benefits, hot meals and their parents’ generosity — up to 73 per cent wouldn’t charge their adult children rent — more than 71 per cent of young adults said they would only return home if they had no other option.

The states with most young adults ages 24 to 40 who live with their parents are Hawaii and New Jersey, with 21.6 per cent, 20.7 per cent, respectively — Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country while the Garden State is number 11, according to the World Population Review.

The LendingTree report’s findings also suggest that the perks of moving back with parents far outweigh the potential detriments to dating chances.

While dating when living with parents comes with its challenges, only 17 per cent of millennials and Gen Z-ers surveyed in the study said they would refuse to do so. Forty-five per cent said they don’t consider it an issue and a 38 per cent said they would consider it.

That could be because 23 per cent of young adults living with their parents are saving more for their retirement, 16 per cent were able to find a lower-paying job they’re passionate about and 10 per cent are focusing on saving for a baby or wedding, according to the study.

The most reluctant group to give up their freedom are 35- to 41-year-olds, with 67 per cent avoiding living with their parents.

Parents on the other side, are mostly happy to welcome their kids back home with a few rules; if they help cook and clean, 58 per cent, if they help pay for groceries and bills, 56 per cent, and if they get a job, 53 per cent. Only 27 per cent said they would charge rent.

The survey was conducted online by Qualtrics. In total, 1,324 American parents, millennials and Gen Z-ers were surveyed.

Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified

Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Why walking speed is more important than hitting 10,000 steps per day

Your walking speed is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, new research suggests. Walking 10,000 steps a day has long been associated with a reduced risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death. But experts have now found that a faster pace, like a power walk, shows benefits beyond how many steps are recorded.“The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day but also aim to walk faster,” co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins...
FITNESS
Worker pay lags behind soaring inflation despite wage hikes – ONS

UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard, official figures have shown.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.2% over the three months to July.But, with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real pay tumbled by 3.9% year-on-year, according to the ONS.It comes after CPI inflation jumped to a fresh 40-year high of 10.1% in July as energy and food bills sent living costs racing higher.The Government’s move to freeze energy bills at £2,500 is set to rein in...
BUSINESS
Ultra-processed foods linked to higher risk of developing dementia, study warns

People consuming the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who consume the least, according to a new study.Ultra-processed food such as soft drinks, chips, ice cream, sausage, packaged bread, flavoured cereals, canned tomatoes and baked beans, ketchup and mayonnaise are low in protein and fibre and heavy in added sugar, fat and salt, pointed out scientists, including those from Lund University in Sweden.Replacing such foods with unprocessed or minimally processed substitutes in a person’s diet has a decreased risk of dementia, said the study, published recently in the journal Neurology.“Ultra-processed...
HEALTH
Shoppers reduce their spend at Ocado as cost of living bites

Shoppers have cut back their spending as they try to offset the growing cost of living, online supermarket Ocado has said.The average basket that customers checked out reduced by 6% to £116 in the 13 weeks to the end of August, and have shrunk even more rapidly since.A large part of the change was due to customers switching to cheaper alternative products, Ocado said.Chief executive Tim Steiner said: “We remain focused on providing Ocado Retail customers with the best possible value to help them navigate the cost-of-living crisis, and are encouraged by the positive underlying trends in the business which...
RETAIL
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study

How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
FITNESS
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

