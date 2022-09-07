ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pakistani volunteers search villages to rescue flood victims

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhoDL_0hlkvlHB00

Pakistani volunteers spread out in boats Wednesday across the inundated Sindh province to try and rescue those stranded in submerged towns and villages as the country struggles with record-breaking floods.

The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing 1,355 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless. At one point, an estimated third of Pakistan was submerged for weeks in floodwaters.

Set off by exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, the flooding has so far affected 3.3 million people, of which 177,265 have been evacuated from their homes, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The volunteers, from various charities, last month joined the massive operation led by the government and supported by the country's powerful military, to save as many lives as possible amid the surging waters that have destroyed crops, roads, bridges and homes.

The rescuers face an uphill struggle as many residents — especially in remote areas — refused to evacuate and stayed on in their homes, believing they would not be in danger from the floods.

The volunteers who reached the town of Mehar in the southern part of Sindh province, have evacuated scores of people over the past weeks, said Mohammad Ilyas, a volunteer from al-Khidmat Foundation, a local charity.

Koro Khan, 45, rescued from the nearby village of Sultan Bhatti, told The Associated Press that he had waited for help for 13 days.

“We were stuck ... I lost my house and everything," he said, adding that he couldn't take any of his belongings from his home and was now uncertain about his future.

Ilyas, who spoke to the AP by phone, said he had been going out in his boat this week from one village to another, just randomly, and had brought dozens to safety himself — including a pregnant woman he rescued on Wednesday from Mehar.

“We are grateful to God that we saved this woman, who was about to give birth to a child," he said.

In neighboring Baluchistan's Naseerabad district, volunteer Meer Ahmed from the Edhi Foundation said he and his colleagues evacuated more than 4,000 people from flood-hit areas in the past several weeks.

Although the rains eased off and the floodwaters have receded in many parts of Pakistan, Sindh remains one of the worst-hit regions. It prompted the United Nations last week to issue an appeal for $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan's flood victims.

Since then, many countries and international aid agencies have rushed food, medicines and other supplies to Pakistan.

In televised remarks, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Wednesday he visited Sindh earlier in the day and saw what he described as something resembling “a sea of water" in the province — adding that he had never seen such devastation in his life before.

___

Associated Press writer Muhammad Farooq in Naseerabad, Pakistan, contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Quite intense’ 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6.1 struck Papua New Guinea and Indonesia on Sunday.In Papua New Guinea, the quake hit at 6.46am around 67km east of Kainantu, a sparesly populated area, killing at least three, reported the Associated Press.The earthquake depth was registered at around 50-60km. Those killed in the Pacific nation died in a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau, the agency reported, citing Morobe provincial disaster director Charley Masange.Other people were injured by falling structures or debris and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways, he said, adding it could take...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public ‘absolutely have a right to protest’, says top police official after arrests of anti-monarchy demonstrators

People “absolutely have a right to protest” against the monarchy, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement amid concerns over protesters arrested for participating in anti-monarchy demonstrations after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Demonstrators raised their voices against the proclamation of King Charles III with a few people arrested in London, Scotland, and Oxford.The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.“We’re aware of a video online showing an officer speaking with a...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pakistan People#Pakistani#Disaster Management#Al Khidmat Foundation#The Associated Press
The Independent

North Korea heading down ‘path of self-destruction’ with nukes, says South

South Korea has issued a warning to the North and said that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.”The warning comes days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.The law, according to South Korea’s defense ministry, would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Australian Man Killed by ‘Pet’ Kangaroo in Rare Attack

An Australian man has been killed by a wild kangaroo that he was reportedly keeping as a pet, in the first fatal kangaroo attack in more than 85 years. The man was discovered with “serious injuries” by a relative at his property in Redmond, 250 miles southeast of Western Australia’s capital, Perth, police confirmed. The kangaroo was preventing authorities from reaching the 77-year-old after the attack on Sunday, forcing police to kill the angry ’roo. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” a statement obtained by the Associated Press said, confirming the animal was shot. Legal restrictions prevent Australians from owning native fauna as pets but reports indicate the man, who died at the scene, ignored the rule. The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was in 1936. Western gray kangaroos, which are common in Australia’s southwest, are not to be messed with: They can weigh as much as 119 pounds and stand 4 feet 3 inches tall. “[The male’s] bodies are built for this… they’re built for boxing and they’re built for battle in some cases,” Australian Reptile Park life science manager Hayley Shute told NCA Newswire.Read it at AP
PETS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.
The Independent

Thai court sentences political activist to two years in prison for insulting Queen

An activist in Thailand was sentenced to two years in prison under the royal defamation law by a court on Monday.Jatuporn “New” Saeoueng, 25, was sentenced to two years for attending a pro-democracy protest in October 2020 in traditional Thai attire that the court interpreted as “mocking” and “insulting” to the queen.Lawyers for the activist said that they were trying to get her bail after she was sentenced by the criminal court for insulting the monarchy and violating the Public Assembly Act two years ago at a protest held in Bangkok’s Silom area.Reuters reported that the protest, which also featured...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

‘Divorce party’ cancelled in Indian city following protests

A divorce party has been cancelled in Bhopal, India, following protests by local Hindu organisations.In the past week, an invitation card containing details of the event went viral on social media. Apparently, a group of 18 men from an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society (brothers’ welfare society) were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces in the central Indian city of Bhopal. The initiative was reportedly organised to “motivate” men that life doesn’t end after a divorce.The functions listed in the card celebrating the marriage dissolution ceremonies included rituals like the immersion of the jaymala (wedding garland), gents...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president

A number of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president. It is not clear how many people were hurt, but local broadcaster KTN reported hundreds at a Red Cross tent. There are no reports of deaths.Ruto narrowly won the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time. Kenyatta on Monday publicly congratulated Ruto for the first time on his win.Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
AFRICA
The Independent

Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray

Edited. Photos NAI501-506 have been sent in for time release 0800GMT.Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace.Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. Parliament early this year reportedly approved an additional $1.7 billion budget for defense.On Tuesday morning, a drone strike hit a university campus in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, causing an unknown number of injuries, according to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

King Charles III proclaimed Papua New Guinea head of state

The leaders of Papua New Guinea held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II and proclaim King Charles III as the country’s new head of state. Governor-General Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape were joined by dignitaries at the ceremony outside Parliament in the capital Port Moresby.Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. “In reflection of the life she lived, the exemplary performance of duties as the head of the state of Papua New Guinea, it is in this connection that we all gather here this morning to acknowledge her passing and to acknowledge and witness the ascension of the throne of King Charles III," Marape said. Marape and other leaders will meet Charles on Friday, which coincides with Papua New Guinea’s 47th independence day anniversary, local media reported. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

‘Celebrating our oppressors doesn’t help us’: former colonies react to Queen’s death

The Queen’s death sent ripples of sadness through the world, but the monarchy’s complex legacy in the context of colonialism and the British empire has brought varied responses from some former British colonies.At her death, the Queen was head of state of not only the United Kingdom but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.While some weep and many are indifferent to her passing, others are angry at the sympathies extended in the...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I deployed to Afghanistan days after 9/11. Twenty-one years on, countless vets like me are in an invisible war

I woke up at 5am at Camp Lejeune, got down from my bunk, slipped into my clothes, and headed for a run with my platoon like any other day.The mood was oddly relaxed as our unit prepared for its first deployment after a year of training. I had graduated high school a year earlier and had been waiting for my first deployment serving my country.I showered and was joking around as usual, when my roommate DeCamp poked his head in the door: “Dude, something’s happened.”The day was September 11, 2001.Marines were gathered around a radio next door listening as one...
MILITARY
The Independent

Relatives prepare to remember 12-year-old Archie Battersbee at funeral service - OLD

Relatives are preparing for the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight during the summer.A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster, who suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, in April.Doctors stopped treatment in early August after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, and father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at 12pm on Tuesday.His...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy