ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Teacher in trans pupil pronoun row to stay in prison over refusal to stay away from school

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFRLB_0hlkvkOS00

A schoolteacher who refused to use a transgender pupil’s pronouns is to remain in jail, after saying he would ignore a court order barring him from his workplace.

Evangelical Christian Enoch Burke was suspended from his job at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath last month, after objecting to a request from the principal to address a transgender child by their name and use the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke was committed to Mountjoy Prison in Dublin on Monday by order of a High Court judge, after he breached a temporary court order that he was to stay away from his workplace and not to attend the classroom.

On Wednesday, the board of management of the school was granted a renewed interlocutory injunction preventing him from attending the premises of the school.

But Mr Burke indicated to the court he has no intention of following the court orders.

Mr Justice Max Barrett agreed to continue the interlocutory injunction, adding the matter was not about his views on transgenderism but rather his refusal to obey the terms of the suspension and the court-ordered injunction.

“If this court so determines, I will never leave Mountjoy Prison if in leaving the prison I violate my well-informed conscience and religious belief and deny my God.

“It seems to me that I can be a Christian in Mountjoy Prison or be a pagan and acceptor of transgenderism outside of it. I know where I belong. My faith has led me to that place and will keep me there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvrCE_0hlkvkOS00

He told the court that if that choice was put to him “every hour of every day for next 100 years”, he would answer the question the same.

Mr Burke added: “This court is seeking to deprive me of my religious beliefs.”

He also claimed there was an “unlawful attempt” to persecute him for stating his opposition to transgenderism, and that the court was depriving him of his liberty and dignity.

“I have spent the last two nights in prison,” he added. “As you will appreciate that is new experience for me as a law-abiding citizen.

“I have had much time to consider my actions and behaviour that brought me to that place and far from finding any instances of misconduct, let alone gross misconduct, I only found my actions to be commendable and that I had the courage to respond to the principal telling her that transgender was an abuse of children and a breach of my constitutional rights to free expression of religious beliefs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHALT_0hlkvkOS00

Mr Burke told the court that what he was being asked to do was “contrary to the work of God”.

“My belief is that there are two genders, that is my religious belief and our constitution makes room for that belief,” he continued.

“This court can’t deprive me of my religion and can’t deprive me of my dignity, it can’t deprive me of my faith in God.”

He further claimed the decision of the school has damaged his “good name and blackened my character and also stained my record as a teacher”.

Barrister Rosemary Mallon, counsel for the school’s board of management, said that it was “very clear” from Mr Burke’s commentary that he does not intend to abide by the court order. She said that he “knowingly and wilfully” breached the order.

She also said that the school was left with no option but to pursue court action when he continuously attended the school.

Ms Mallon stressed the case was not about transgenderism.

“This was not about his beliefs,” she added. “He may argue about his beliefs, but it is about his alleged conduct.”

She said the decision to place him on paid administrative leave was lawful and it had the effect of restraining him from attending the school premises.

“I also say that what Mr Burke, in opposing this application, is doing is asking the court to interfere with the disciplinary process,” Ms Mallon continued. “Mr Burke is asking the court to interfere and to say ‘don’t let the suspension have effect. Let me sit in the classroom and teach’.

“That is interfering and it is not the function of this court to do at such an early stage of the disciplinary process.”

The judge adjourned the matter to next Wednesday. He said that Mr Burke could come back to court before then if he wanted to purge his contempt.

Comments / 9

ST IB
5d ago

Prison?!!! That idiot kid will change his pronouns next week! Tell me who has the power again? The poor oppressed trans or the rest of us....

Reply
9
wendy isaac
5d ago

This is unbelievable we are really going against the truth of life to pretend to be something that's not true and a bunch of kids that want to play dolly house I totally agree with the teacher it's time to vote

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Man who beat woman six weeks after meeting her on Tinder jailed under new law

A man who throttled a woman he met on a dating website has become one of the first people in the UK to be jailed under a new non-fatal strangulation law.Benjamin Flatters, 32, launched the violent attack six weeks after meeting the victim on Tinder at her home in Spalding, Lincs., on June 23.A court heard he placed his hands around her throat at the top of the stairs before continuing the assault in her bedroom, which lasted up to five minutes.She eventually managed to flee the house and asked a neighbour to ring 999 while Flatters ranted about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Teacher jailed for contempt of court in dispute over misgendering student

A teacher in Ireland was jailed this week for violating a court order forbidding him from going to the school where he works, after he was put on administrative leave during disciplinary proceedings over his refusal to use a student's new name and gender-neutral pronouns, Ireland's state broadcaster reported. In...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pronoun#Pupil#Dublin#Racism#Evangelical#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Adoptive mother of little boy who was tortured so badly by his birth parents he had both his legs amputated says she is 'extremely grateful' his father's early prison release has been blocked

The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, who was so badly tortured by his father that he had both legs amputated, said she is 'extremely grateful' that his early release from jail has been blocked. Anthony Smith, 47, and Jody Simpson, 24, abused their son in 2014 - and in 2018...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV

A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy