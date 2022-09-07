ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Florida man describes moment alligator ripped off his arm

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A Florida man has described the moment an alligator ripped off his arm as he swam across a lake.

Eric Merda, from Sarasota, survived three days lost in a swamp after the attack in Myakka City, south of Tampa , on 17 July.

“I look over and there’s a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so I grabbed her... she was trying to roll but she snapped her head so my arm went backwards,” Mr Merda told 10 Tampa Bay .

