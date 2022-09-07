ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal Rebellion protesters spray paint on Houses of Parliament fences

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDHUA_0hlkvfyp00

Animal Rebellion protesters threw paint onto the fences of the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, 7 September, shortly before Liz Truss appeared at her first Prime Minister’s Questions.

Footage shows the environmental activists blocking the road outside Big Ben while members of the group use modified fire extinguishers to spray the fences with white paint, and others pour paint onto the ground.

Ten members of the group were arrested.

The group said that the protest was an “escalation” of their “Plant-Based Future” campaign, calling on the government to move away from animal farming and fishing.

Sign up to our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Divorce party’ cancelled in Indian city following protests

A divorce party has been cancelled in Bhopal, India, following protests by local Hindu organisations.In the past week, an invitation card containing details of the event went viral on social media. Apparently, a group of 18 men from an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society (brothers’ welfare society) were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces in the central Indian city of Bhopal. The initiative was reportedly organised to “motivate” men that life doesn’t end after a divorce.The functions listed in the card celebrating the marriage dissolution ceremonies included rituals like the immersion of the jaymala (wedding garland), gents...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Thousands queue overnight in Edinburgh to pay respects to Queen

Mourners in Edinburgh have shown up in their “tens of thousands” to pay their respects to the Queen, with many queueing for hours overnight.Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, said crowds along the Royal Mile were “ten-deep”, while the streets surrounding the historic precinct were equally crammed with people.“The sheer quantity of individuals moving into Edinburgh today (indicates) that there will be many tens – possibly even hundreds – of thousands of people who will wish to pay their respects to the late Queen,” Lord Duncan told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio National programme on...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy