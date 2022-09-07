Animal Rebellion protesters spray paint on Houses of Parliament fences

Animal Rebellion protesters threw paint onto the fences of the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, 7 September, shortly before Liz Truss appeared at her first Prime Minister’s Questions.

Footage shows the environmental activists blocking the road outside Big Ben while members of the group use modified fire extinguishers to spray the fences with white paint, and others pour paint onto the ground.

Ten members of the group were arrested.

The group said that the protest was an “escalation” of their “Plant-Based Future” campaign, calling on the government to move away from animal farming and fishing.

