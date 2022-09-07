ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Career Army
5d ago

In the military we took an oath to the Constitution. Not to a person, organization, or a political party. The military has always stayed out of politics. I don't understand how they can claim to be patriotic yet go against the very foundation of our laws they swore to uphold. 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷

Ceeze Nutx
5d ago

they need to start removing those terrorist from any gov't positions. it has passed the point of conspiracy, even though that is a crime too.

Maxie
5d ago

I have a theory about men who like to show off their manhood by being members of these terrorists groups, but being a lady I can’t say what it is!🤪

The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
