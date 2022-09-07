ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
pethelpful.com

Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
The Independent

Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
pethelpful.com

Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial

We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
pethelpful.com

Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist

Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
