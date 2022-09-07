Read full article on original website
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Cat Owner Solving the McDonald's Nugget Thief Mystery Goes Viral: 'Sneaky'
"It was your neighbor's dog… he actually stopped the dog," one TikToker wrote, but the cat was wearing the missing McDonald's bag handle..
Dachshund Stealing Owner's 'Unattended' Beer Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog seemingly stealing a few sips from an "unattended" pint of beer has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received nearly 1 million views. The video shared by TikTok user Sophie Heaps (@sophieheaps1) was shared with a caption that read: "Never leave your pint unattended #puppy #dachshund."
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
PHOTO: Huge Mako Shark Gets Bitten in Half By Even Bigger Shark
A huge Mako shark got bitten in half by what must be an even bigger shark in this unbelievable photo. The gory image was posted on Instagram by account NatureIsMetal, which focuses on sharing nature encounters at their most brutal. In the image, the Mako lays in the water with...
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Rescue’s agony as they find an abandoned terrified dog in their car park first thing in the morning
With the cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone, the rescue centres across the UK are overwhelmed and fear that the worst is yet to come. This terrified Shih Tzu Mimi was heartlessly abandoned in Freshfields Animal Rescue’s car park and discovered by a worker in the morning. It’s impossible to imagine what this poor pup must have gone through.
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’
A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Dog Thrown from Speeding Truck Survives and Finds a Forever Home: She's 'Really Happy Here'
Freya the dog, who survived being thrown from a truck traveling at 50 mph, has found happiness and learned to wag her tail again. A loving family recently adopted Freya the terrier after learning of the canine's brutal abandonment in January. The 18-month-old dog's previous owner threw her out the window of a speeding vehicle and left her on the road in Kent, England.
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial
We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
