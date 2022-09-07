Read full article on original website
People in Shock Over Cut Scene From 'The Parent Trap' Featuring the Queen
A scene cut from The Parent Trap (1998) has gone viral, almost 25 years after the premiere of the Disney film. In the scene, Hallie Parker—disguised as her twin sister Annie James—meets Queen Elizabeth II as she drives through the gates of Buckingham Palace. Although it is not an actual cameo from the monarch, the clip is making the rounds on TikTok after her passing on September 8.
Anna Kendrick Tackles Own 'Emotional Abuse' Suffered in 'Alice, Darling'
Anna Kendrick spoke to Newsweek about her new drama movie, "Alice, Darling," as it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
People Are Calling Out Jimmy Kimmel's "White Male Privilege" After He Lied Flat On The Ground During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech
The Emmy was a historic win for Quinta.
‘The Great Silence’: Watch First Trailer for San Sebastian Selection (EXCLUSIVE)
After several acclaimed shorts, Katrine Brocks’ feature film debut “The Great Silence” (“Den Store Stilhed”) is set to premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in competition at the New Directors strand. The film follows Alma who is about to take her vows as a nun in a Catholic convent, when her estranged brother Erik arrives. His presence unearths a tragedy from their past and with the ceremony approaching, Alma is increasingly haunted by resurfacing trauma. The cast includes Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Elliott Crosset Hove (“Godland”) and Karen-Lise Mynster (“C4”). The film’s central themes stem from Brocks’ upbringing in a Christian...
Bride's Plan to Derail Cousin's Plot to Reveal She Slept With Groom Cheered
A newlywed bride has taught the internet the "real" meaning behind wearing red to a wedding.
Why Is Lea Michele Already Missing 'Funny Girl' Performances One Week In?
The "Glee" alum told her Instagram followers that she will be out until September 20, after taking over as the lead role of the Broadway show last week.
Beyoncé Fans Question Theme of her Birthday Bash: 'Everyone Looks a Mess'
According to actress Megan Fox on Instagram, the theme for the party was "roller disco," as countless A-listers celebrated the singer's 41st birthday.
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead at L.A. Restaurant After Photo Shared: Report
PnB Rock has died after being reportedly shot multiple times while eating at a Los Angeles restaurant, drawing shock from the rapper's fans online along with warnings about social media users sharing their location. PnB Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot at Roscoe's Chicken &...
Woman Accidentally Filming Her Own Proposal Delights Internet
"You literally knew it was happening. In a previous video you said, nails hair dress trip. You didn't accidentally record it," said one commenter.
Nicki Minaj Teases 35-Second Clip of New Song with BLEU: 'Love in the Way'
Fans are excited about the pair's upcoming single, which comes on the heels of Minaj's track "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)."
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wows Emmy Viewers, Lizzo With Powerful Acceptance Speech
Ralph won her first Emmy for "Abbott Elementary" and left everyone talking with a rendition of the song "Endangered Species."
John Legend's "Pieces": Reactions to Emmy Awards' "In Memoriam" Song
Viewers of the Emmy Awards weigh in on the singer-songwriter's new song performed during Monday's ceremony.
Tonight's Emmy Awards 2022: Headline-Making Moments to Watch Out For
The competition will be fierce tonight at the 74th Emmy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles, California.
Rogue Dog Steals Show at Castle as Princes, Meghan and Kate Greet Public
Princes William and Harry, and their partners Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. As the four viewed tributes to the late queen and spoke to mourners and well-wishers, one unusual...
Security Guard Wows With Impromptu Singing Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
A musician has shared footage of the moment she was joined by an unknown railway worker with a stunning voice for a spectacular impromptu tribute to the Queen at a central London train station. World-renowned organist Anna Lapwood took to Twitter with a video of the magical performance, which took...
Debate as Mom Demands Apology From 'Cruel' Relative Taking Niece to PG Film
A mom has demanded an apology from a family member, branding them "cruel" for taking her 7-year-old to see a "dark" film, despite it being rated PG. The family member in the doghouse shared their dilemma to Mumsnet, under username Cheathimsilly, where they explained they took their niece to the movies, along with their own baby, while their son was at school.
Woman Slammed for Wearing an 'Off-White' Dress to Sister's Wedding
One commenter questioned, "Now I've seen the dress - seriously what were you thinking?"
