ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Son’ Review: Florian Zeller’s Follow-Up to ‘The Father’ Is a Sadistic Family Drama

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Florian Zeller doesn’t make films, he makes birth control at 24fps. Adapted from his play of the same name — and adding rich cinematic dimensions to the text’s ingenious structural conceit — Zeller’s brilliant and unsparing “The Father” shook people for how it simultaneously conveyed the confusion of suffering from dementia, and the heartache of losing a loved one to it. His follow-up, which similarly originated on the stage, makes the writer-director’s shattering debut feel like a “Paddington” movie by comparison (in terms of depressiveness and quality, alike).

Lacking any of the puzzle box magic that allowed Zeller’s previous film to rescue profound traces of humanity from the massacre of its mental illness, “ The Son ” offers a stiff and straightforward family portrait that emphasizes the senselessness of depression through the simplicity of its plot. Is it an unusually honest portrayal of parental helplessness in the face of a devastatingly cruel disease, one that may provide some measure of solace to people who’ve been cursed to live with unfathomable guilt over something they had little power to prevent? Some major contrivances and a complete lack of medication notwithstanding, I fear that it is.

At the same time, however, “The Son” is also so (and so utterly bereft of air or lightness) that it can’t help but feel like an argument against having children in the first place. What joy could possibly be worth such agony? How are parents supposed to accept that loving their kids may not always be enough to save them? These are brave and valid questions for any film to ask — “Better to see something in a dark light than to not see it at all,” one character rightly insists — but Zeller frames them in such clumsy and stilted fashion that love ends up seeming more like a liability than a reason to live.

Excellent in a film that makes great use of his preening vulnerability, Hugh Jackman stars as Peter, the kind of father who many dads in the audience may find all too relatable. I mean, who among us hasn’t divorced Laura Dern (similarly fantastic as the frustrated Kate), remarried the much-younger Vanessa Kirby (strong but sidelined in the role of Beth), and raised an infant with her in the spacious Manhattan apartment we pay for with our elite lawyer’s salary? No, Peter is so uncomfortably familiar because of his alleged determination to give his teenage son — a souvenir from the Kate years — all the love that his own father never showed him (“The Father” is played by a prickish Anthony Hopkins, stopping by for a one-scene cameo that briefly and erroneously hints at some kind of shared Zeller Cinematic Universe).

Easier said than done. In fact, we sense that Peter’s “failure” with Nicholas may have played a role in his decision to create a new family and start over from scratch. Played by Zen McGrath, a young newcomer stranded in the role of a recessive non-character who seems more like a generic archetype of teenage depression than he does his own human being, 17-year-old Nicholas is no longer the same bundle of wide-eyed joy that Peter so fondly remembers raising as a child. He’s been sulking in his room, skipping school every day for the last month, and frightening Kate to the point that she insists he go live with Peter, Beth, and baby Theo for a while.

The situation isn’t exactly improved by the change of scenery. It’s bad enough for Peter that Nicholas remains despondent, and that he makes Beth nervous with his benign incel energy — we suspect this isn’t the kind of movie that will go full “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” even if it proves hard to relax after that errant mention of an antique rifle in the first act — but worst of all is how living with his oldest son forces Peter to confront his own guilt, and feel the strain of being a father and child at the same time.

Even at its most airless (a purgatorial register that Zeller settles into from the start), “The Son” resonates with uncomfortable truths both large and small. Infusing the part with just enough clueless vanity to make Peter seem like a life-sized Gregory Peck, Jackman mines real tragedy from the myopia of his character’s logical approach to an illogical problem.

Many of the movie’s early scenes are rich with the stonewalled frustration of a parent trying to decipher their child’s mindset from the hieroglyphics of slammed doors and mumbled conversations. Peter assumes that Nicholas’ depression must have something to do with his love life, and doesn’t know where to turn after that; for all the stone-cold severity of Zeller and Christopher Hampton’s screenplay, no movie has ever so effectively dramatized how parents rely on their children’s schoolwork as a measure of their own success.

And yet, “The Son” is too suffocated by the severity of its writing and the sterility of its environments for the film’s characters to grow beyond the scenarios they represent. Yes, depression is a soul-sucking monster of a mental illness, and it’s admirable that Zeller would rather be turgid and broadly truthful in his depiction of it than riveting and harmfully false, but depriving Nicholas of any identifiable traits beyond his disease becomes artificial on its terms, and — callous as it feels to admit — makes the character far more annoying than he needs to be in order to frustrate his parents.

Similarly enervating is Zeller’s decision to trap the kid in such a drab and colorless world, which rings false in a film that eschews the degree of subjectivity that defined “The Father” (a strange choice, considering this story’s focus on how difficult it can be to reconcile the overlapping and often conflicting responsibilities the people in a family might feel towards each other). If Peter and Kate constantly find themselves caught off-balance, the audience spends every minute of this movie waiting for the other shoe to drop, and this time around there isn’t a formal structure to help seize on that schism. The one moment of levity — an impromptu family dance sequence that’s set to a Tom Jones classic — doesn’t feel like anything so much as the obligatory scene of forced happiness in the sad movie where everything goes to shit . Not even Hopkins’ appearance cuts deep enough to draw blood, even if it’s necessary to establish the hereditary kinds of hurt that Peter is so afraid of passing down to his own son.

The full extent of that hurt isn’t revealed until the final 25 minutes or so, which makes for the single most sadistic ending to any movie this side of Lars von Trier’s “Antichrist.” It’s not what happens that’s so punitive, necessarily — in broad strokes, “The Son” couldn’t build to any other conclusion — but rather how Zeller rubs his characters’ faces in it, and ours as well along with them. While there’s great value in a film so willing to confront the terrible fact that love isn’t always enough, “The Son” doesn’t know how to do that without spiting us in the process, delivering sucker-punch after sucker-punch until the poignancy of Peter’s helplessness is canceled out by the deviousness of Zeller’s control.

I can’t remember the last time I cried so hard, or resented every tear that I shed. I raced home to hug my own son as soon as this movie was over, relieved that he’s still only two, but also more terrified than ever that he wouldn’t stay that way. As I wrapped my arms around his little body and lifted him into the air, I found myself questioning whether today’s unfathomable joy could possibly be worth tomorrow’s potential heartache. It’s a doubt that every parent experiences at one point or (and) another, but also one that left me immensely grateful I didn’t see this movie yesterday.

Grade: C

“The Son” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics will release it in theaters on Friday, November 11.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Our Ties’ Review: A Family Comedy with Brain Damage

Moussa (Sami Bouajila) is an easygoing fella. He’s a go-along-to-get-along, the rug that everyone walks on that really ties the room together. When his large and rambunctious family gathers to bicker and break bread, the twice-divorced father of three will smile when his siblings and adult children hit new decibels arguing in the gladiatorial arena that is the dinner table. If steps into verbal battle, it’s to apologize to or for someone else, and always to lower the stakes. He’s just that kind of guy – until he’s not. This boisterous Franco-Moroccan clan is thrown for a loop when family rock...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Baby Ruby’ Review: Psychological Horror Film Explores the Dark Side of Motherhood

Despite its title, writer/director Bess Wohl’s debut feature “Baby Ruby” isn’t primarily about the titular infant. It instead takes interest in her beleaguered mother Jo (Noémie Merlant of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), a lifestyle influencer for an online magazine. Her husband, Spencer (Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”), is an “ethical” butcher. The pair, living in a lavish cabin, on paper, are the kind of seemingly perfect couple who put their idyllic baby pictures online to stir envy. They show the best parts of motherhood and sanitize the strain. But the bitter truth that Jo discovers is that you...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Carmen’ Review: Lovers on the Run in Benjamin Millepied’s Unclassifiable Dance Odyssey

Located somewhere between a classic opera, a modern dance piece, and a deadly fever dream — between the timeless beauty of ancient myth and the modern nightmare of America’s current immigration policies — Benjamin Millepied’s “Carmen” is stretched across a few too many borders to ever feel like it’s standing on solid ground. And yet, (Nicolas Britell) for the kind of aggressively unclassifiable movie that would never exist if not for these two artists reaching beyond their disciplines to create it themselves. Loosely inspired by Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera of the same name — so loosely, in fact, that Millepied...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Review: A Legend Comes to Life Once More

Director Sacha Jenkins does the most important thing he could do in “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”: He lets Louis Armstrong be messy. Armstrong is one of those legends about whom people have had strong, polarized opinions. He’s either the greatest artist of the 20th century, in the esteem of Robert Christgau or Wynton Marsalis. Or he’s an Uncle Tom, someone who sold out and pandered to white audiences, as Sammy Davis Jr. (and, for a time in his youth, Marsalis as well) once thought. And of course there’s the third path of corporate America, to sand the edges of someone...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Lars Von Trier
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
IndieWire

Daniel Radcliffe on Working with ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic: ‘I Don’t Need Anything Else’

Weird will rule the world. That’s the vibe on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival’s opening night premiere of Eric Appel’s debut feature “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” “This is not a movie that we expect you to sit down and take a moral from the story,” star Daniel Radcliffe told IndieWire of the unapologetic biopic spoof. “But if there is something to it, it’s about leaning into your own weirdness and that being a way of finding your own happiness.” Written by Appel and Weird Al himself, the semi-“true” story of Yankovic’s rise from a polka-playing outcast to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kyle MacLachlan: Alfonso Cuarón Reinvigorated My Love of Acting After a Career ‘Lull’

Alfonso Cuarón inspired Kyle MacLachlan to believe in his own career again. The Oscar-winning director helmed the short-lived 2014 NBC series “Believe” alongside J.J. Abrams, in which “Twin Peaks” alum MacLachlan played a supernatural villain. While NBC only aired 12 out of the 13 episodes, MacLachlan credited “Roma” auteur Cuarón with re-inspiring his love of acting. “I kind of had a lull in my career I guess. I hadn’t really worked with anyone of this caliber, and I just had a couple days on the series but something washed over me, this remembrance,” MacLachlan mused during the Criterion Collection Closet Picks series. “I...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself. Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Drama
IndieWire

‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain Takes Down Eddie Redmayne in Chilly True-Life Drama

In the fall of 2003, a new nurse arrived at a quiet hospital in the middle of New Jersey. He was mild-mannered and affable, with an impressive resume of former gigs. His name was Charles Cullen. Call him Charlie. He quickly became friends with fellow nurse Amy Loughren, who was also good at her job and kind to those who came into her orbit. Both were hiding secrets: Amy had recently learned she had a disease that required a heart transplant, one she could not afford until she had finished up six months at her new-ish gig at the hospital...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes the Beloved Parody Musician

It’s certainly apropos that “Weird Al” Yankovic, a musician whose pronounced lack of self-seriousness has been a crucial part of his appeal and longevity, would filter his life through the music biopic, a genre infamous for its sober-minded, melodramatic efforts. What better way for the world’s preeminent parody musician to pay tribute to himself than by using his own life story to parody the biopic itself? While “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel, broadly follows the beats of the three-minute Funny or Die fake trailer on which it’s based, the actual film riffs on...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Barbarian’ Star Georgina Campbell on Her Character’s Bad Choices: ‘It’s a Horror’

Editor’s note: The following interview contains minor spoilers for “Barbarian.” Whether she’s trusting strangers or booking an Airbnb in the diciest part of Detroit, every decision Georgina Campbell’s character Tess makes in “Barbarian” seems like a bad move. But hey, “it’s a horror,” says the 30-year-old British actress, who is set for a major breakout in one of the wildest, most entertaining horror movies of the year. Tess may make some questionable choices, but Campbell endows her with a strong sense of morality, finding grounded motivation for every time she opens yet another creepy cellar door. “Lots of people are caught on...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles Represses Himself

Like it or not, fall 2022 appears to be the season of Harry Styles. He’s been discussed ad infinitum in the most overexposed film in memory and also this one, “My Policeman,” helmed by English theater director Michael Grandage. On the press trail, Styles informed us that this film about the decades-spanning relationship between Tom, a closeted cop (Styles); art curator Patrick (David Dawson, a revelation, but more on that later); and Emma Corrin as Tom’s long-suffering wife Marion, is not “a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.” If you say...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare

When the concept for “The Woman King” was but a glimmer in Maria Bello’s eye (yes, that Maria Bello, the film is the long-time actress’ first writing credit), “Black Panther” had not yet become a global smash, Gina Prince-Bythewood had not yet shown her action movie chops with the Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” and Viola Davis had only been nominated for two Oscars. In short: it was a very different time. The journey from then (2015) to now has only taken (ha, only) seven years, but Hollywood has changed immeasurably in the interim. And while celebrating the creation of something like Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Beanie Feldstein Announces First Project Post-‘Funny Girl,’ Joins Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen Film

There’s no raining on Beanie Feldstein’s parade. The “Booksmart” breakout and recent “Funny Girl” lead announced her next project, starring in Ethan Coen’s yet-untitled solo directorial debut. The film also stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, and will be produced by Working Title and Focus Features. The project marks Coen’s first time directing sans brother Joel Coen, with the duo having been nominated four times for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and winning Best Directing for “No Country for Old Men,” which also took home Best Picture for 2007. The Coen Brothers additionally won Best Original Screenplay for “Fargo” and Best...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Screenwriter Tony Kushner on Adapting Steven Spielberg’s Real Life: ‘I Freaked Out’

Over his nearly 50 years of filmmaking, Steven Spielberg has walked down too many red carpets to count. From “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “Bridge of Spies,” the legendary director’s PR-heavy vocation requires he trade in his characteristic baseball cap for a snappy suit just a few nights per year to strut his stuff in front of the press. He’s been the recognizable — if understated — centerpiece in countless iconic cast photos, boasting as many award winners as box-office dynamos. But on Saturday night, Spielberg did something a bit new. He appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Brando in This Neo-Western

Nicolas Cage’s direct-to-video days may be over — we’ve come a long way from the “Kill Chain,” “Primal,” “Grand Isle” triple-header of 2019 — but the guy is simply too eager and too curious to just sit by the phone and wait for someone to call him with a script as strong and/or well-tailored to him as “Mandy,” “Pig,” or “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” While Cage’s latest creative renaissance is hopefully still just getting started, his current upswing was always going to be pockmarked by its fair share of forgettably solid genre films. We’re talking respectable programmers with compromised...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Watcher’ Teaser: Jennifer Coolidge Is a Karen in Ryan Murphy’s Twisted True Crime Story for Netflix

Meet Karen Calhoun. She’s not like a regular Karen: She’s a cool Karen, and is ready to sell you your dream home. But Karen just may or may not be a stalker… Jennifer Coolidge transforms into Karen, an elite New Jersey real estate agent at the center of Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime miniseries, “The Watcher.” Based on true events, “The Watcher” even has a faux Zillow listing for the infamous Westfield, New Jersey house that Karen Calhoun sold an unsuspecting couple, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. Emmy winner Murphy and Ian Brennan co-created and executive produce the series, which...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Susie Searches’ Review: Sophie Kargman Feature Falls Short After Auspicious Setup

The first 25 minutes of “Susie Searches” is so tight, so hilarious and original, beaming with a buoyant teenage energy that could kickoff an entire film series of adventures, that it’s shocking how unyielding, mismanaged and sappy the next hour of the movie becomes. The drop-off is steep, and unfortunate. An expansion by Sophie Kargman of her same-titled 2020 short, Susie (Kiersey Clemons) is a college student, with braces strapped across her wide smile and an unquenchable love of whodunits. Every night she records a podcast showcasing her sleuthing skills to her moribund audience. Far from the popular girl at...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bros’ Review: Billy Eichner’s Gay Rom-Com Makes the Familiar Radical

After 120 years, give or take, Hollywood finally has a mainstream queer rom-com answer to films like Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Hell, it’s taken just as long to make a mainstream LGBTQ movie that isn’t about pain and suffering or trauma or systemic homophobia. Enter screenwriter/star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” (or here, a dating app cheekily called Zellweger). The actual breaking of ground is that the cast is top-to-toe gay, gay, gay… and that’s pretty much where it stops. The screenplay’s contours are broadly conventional, but that’s a good thing. When we...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy