Do Not Touch: 'Extremely Toxic' Caterpillars Lurking In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

Florida residents are warning others about hairy and dangerous caterpillars lurking in the state, according to WESH .

Puss caterpillars have returned to the Sunshine State, usually popping up during the fall and spring, according to the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida . While these furry, orange creatures seem harmless, experts say you shouldn't touch them. Their hair-like bristles are actually "extremely toxic spines" that stick to your skin.

"There are little hollow hairs in that fluffy, hairy material," Theresa Dellinger , a diagnostician at the Insect Identification Lab at Virginia Tech, told CNN . "It's not going to reach out and bite you , but if someone brushes up against that hair, it'll release toxins that you'll have a reaction to."

When the bristles prick a human, it can leave a painful rash and an intense burning sensation throughout your body. People can suffer swollen glands, fever, and vomiting from the sting, as well. Sometimes the pain can be severe enough to send people to the emergency room.

Puss caterpillars don't just hang out in Florida. They can be found on elm and oak trees from New Jersey all the way down to Florida, as well as from Arkansas to Texas.

So, what can you do if you get stung by a puss caterpillar?

Experts say to remove the spines as soon as possible, usually with cellophane tape. Make sure to apply ice packs and hydrocortisone cream to the affected area. They also recommend taking some oral antihistamines to deal with the pain. If you see these caterpillars while out and about, just observe from a distance.