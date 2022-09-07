ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Do Not Touch: 'Extremely Toxic' Caterpillars Lurking In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGk6k_0hlkuuwH00
Photo: Getty Images

Florida residents are warning others about hairy and dangerous caterpillars lurking in the state, according to WESH .

Puss caterpillars have returned to the Sunshine State, usually popping up during the fall and spring, according to the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida . While these furry, orange creatures seem harmless, experts say you shouldn't touch them. Their hair-like bristles are actually "extremely toxic spines" that stick to your skin.

"There are little hollow hairs in that fluffy, hairy material," Theresa Dellinger , a diagnostician at the Insect Identification Lab at Virginia Tech, told CNN . "It's not going to reach out and bite you , but if someone brushes up against that hair, it'll release toxins that you'll have a reaction to."

When the bristles prick a human, it can leave a painful rash and an intense burning sensation throughout your body. People can suffer swollen glands, fever, and vomiting from the sting, as well. Sometimes the pain can be severe enough to send people to the emergency room.

Puss caterpillars don't just hang out in Florida. They can be found on elm and oak trees from New Jersey all the way down to Florida, as well as from Arkansas to Texas.

So, what can you do if you get stung by a puss caterpillar?

Experts say to remove the spines as soon as possible, usually with cellophane tape. Make sure to apply ice packs and hydrocortisone cream to the affected area. They also recommend taking some oral antihistamines to deal with the pain. If you see these caterpillars while out and about, just observe from a distance.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYI Y100

Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters

A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida. Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different. Rodney Jackson,...
DALLAS, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan laws on child marriage, corporal punishment earn an F from rights group

A scorecard released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch provides a damning assessment of how well Michigan protects the rights of children. The state earned an F grade because it allows child marriage; has not outlawed corporal punishment in private schools and homes; and lacks protections for children entering the juvenile justice system, among other issues. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy